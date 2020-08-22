Aiken County Public Schools logo

The Aiken County School Board is comprised of nine publicly-elected representatives. Each board member represents both the constituents residing in their specific geographic area in the county, as well as county stakeholders as a whole. — Source: acpsd.net

District 1: Sandra Shealey

Sandra Shealey

Sandra Shealey represents District 1 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 564-5341

Email: sshealey@acpsd.net

Shealey's term expires in November 2020.

District 2: Jason Crane

Jason Crane

Jason Crane represents District 2 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 979-6093

Email: jcrane@acpsd.net

Crane's term expires in November 2022.

District 3: Brian Silas

Brian Silas

Brian Silas represents District 3 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (706) 831-0177

Email: bsilas@acpsd.net

Silas's term expires in November 2022.

District 4: Chairman Keith Liner

Keith Liner

Keith Liner represents District 4 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 279-0238

Email: kliner@acpsd.net

Liner's term expires in November 2020.

District 5: Barry Moulton

Barry Moulton

Barry Moulton represents District 5 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 343-9571

Email: bmoulton@acpsd.net

Moulton's term expires in November 2022.

District 6: Vice-Chairman Dwight Smith

Dwight Smith

Dwight Smith represents District 6 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 215-1717

Email: dwights@acpsd.net

Smith's term expires in November 2022.

District 7: Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson

Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson

Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson represents District 7 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 439-8193

Email: prhinehart@acpsd.net

Rhinehart-Jackson's term expires in November 2022.

District 8: Dr. John Bradley

Dr. John Bradley

Dr. John Bradley represents District 8 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 645-1169

Email: jbradley3@acpsd.net

Bradley's term expires in November 2020.

District 9: Cameron Nuessle

Cameron Nuessle

Cameron Nuessle represents District 9 on the Aiken County Board of Education.

Phone: (803) 522-0365

Email: cnuessle@acpsd.net

Nuessle's term expires in November 2020.

Tags