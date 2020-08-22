The Aiken County School Board is comprised of nine publicly-elected representatives. Each board member represents both the constituents residing in their specific geographic area in the county, as well as county stakeholders as a whole. — Source: acpsd.net
District 1: Sandra Shealey
Phone: (803) 564-5341
Email: sshealey@acpsd.net
Shealey's term expires in November 2020.
District 2: Jason Crane
Phone: (803) 979-6093
Email: jcrane@acpsd.net
Crane's term expires in November 2022.
District 3: Brian Silas
Phone: (706) 831-0177
Email: bsilas@acpsd.net
Silas's term expires in November 2022.
District 4: Chairman Keith Liner
Phone: (803) 279-0238
Email: kliner@acpsd.net
Liner's term expires in November 2020.
District 5: Barry Moulton
Phone: (803) 343-9571
Email: bmoulton@acpsd.net
Moulton's term expires in November 2022.
District 6: Vice-Chairman Dwight Smith
Phone: (803) 215-1717
Email: dwights@acpsd.net
Smith's term expires in November 2022.
District 7: Patrice Rhinehart-Jackson
Phone: (803) 439-8193
Email: prhinehart@acpsd.net
Rhinehart-Jackson's term expires in November 2022.
District 8: Dr. John Bradley
Phone: (803) 645-1169
Email: jbradley3@acpsd.net
Bradley's term expires in November 2020.
District 9: Cameron Nuessle
Phone: (803) 522-0365
Email: cnuessle@acpsd.net
Nuessle's term expires in November 2020.