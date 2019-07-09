Mead Hall Episcopal School will hold its inaugural Summer Band Camp from 9 a.m. to noon July 22-26 on the Aiken Prep Campus.
The camp is open for any middle school band student with at least one year’s experience. The cost is $140 per student.
“Students will work together as a band learning several fun pieces of music throughout the week and will give a short concert at the end of the week for parents,” said Kimberly Wolfe, the director of Mead Hall Bands, in a news release from the school. “This band camp will provide students with the opportunity to refresh their playing skills before school starts back and give them the chance to play with new musicians from around Aiken County.”
Space is limited. The deadline to register is Monday . For more information and registration forms, visit www.meadhallschool.org/SummerCamps.
Wolfe, who moved to Aiken in 2004 to pursue a band director career, graduated magna cum laude from Newberry College, where she was drum major of the Scarlet Spirit Band and president of Delta Omicron Music Fraternity for two years.
Before coming to Mead Hall to lead the band program, she was affiliated with the Aiken County Public School District for almost 10 years, teaching at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School for seven years. In addition to working with middle school musicians, Wolfe previously was the director of music at Hillview Baptist Church in Graniteville.
“Our students are thriving under Mrs. Wolfe’s instruction. We are blessed to have her directing our growing music program,” said the parent of a rising eighth grader at Mead Hall. “Under her instruction, the Mead Hall Band has more than doubled in size and has been a growing presence throughout the school and Aiken community. I hope young musicians throughout the county, regardless of where they go to school, have the chance to attend her band camp and benefit from her expertise, experience, and passion for musical growth among maturing artists.”
For more information, send an email to kwolfe@meadhallschool.org.
The Aiken Prep campus is at 619 Barnwell Ave. N.W.