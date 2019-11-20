In the spirit of Thanksgiving, more than 150 students, faculty and staff at Mead Hall Episcopal School sat down Wednesday afternoon to share a meal and celebrate the season at the school's first One Table.
Under brilliant blue skies and on a near-perfect South Carolina fall day, they fellowshipped and feasted on burgers and hot dogs at one communal table that stretched nearly 150 feet under the oaks that shade the school's historic Aiken Prep campus.
“We have one table for the the whole middle and upper school community,” said Frank Sawyer, Mead Hall's head of school. “It's a way to remember that first Thanksgiving and an opportunity to give thanks to God together in this open air and enjoy the blessing that we have, give thanks for them, acknowledge one another and be a strong community together.”
Donna Dugan and Ashley Elvis, who both teach middle school English and language arts, helped organize Mead Hall's first One Table.
“At this time of the year, it's great to come together as a community, as a school, as a family at Mead Hall,” Dugan said. “We're lucky because we have this great campus where we actually have the space to create this one table. We have lunch at different times every day. We thought it would be awesome to eat one meal together in the spirit of Thanksgiving.”
Elvis said it's important to bring all the grade levels together.
“We are a family,” she said. “We're a close-knit family here, and it's nice to be able to celebrate that.”
Denarvise Thornton, Mead Hall's dean of student affairs, agreed.
“Everyone jumped in to give us an opportunity to have that family atmosphere that we already enjoy, but now we get to do it while having a meal just before we leave for Thanksgiving to celebrate with our families,” he said.
In keeping with the season's spirit of giving, Sage Valley Golf Club donated the burgers and hot dogs and Mead Hall's PTO and Booster Club gave money to make the first One Table a success. Plans are to make the event a school tradition to include the elementary school in years to come, Sawyer said.
For Student Council President Taelor Williams, Mead Hall's first One Table was "beautiful.”
“Everyone gets to meet everyone from every grade and gets to know them a little better. It's really beautiful to see new friendships happen,” said Williams, who has been at Mead Hall since 4K and will graduate in May. “Today is so beautiful. I had a really good day today.”