Thursday morning, Dr. Frank Sawyer sent his daughter, Pippa, off to her first day in the fourth grade at Mead Hall Episcopal School.
Thursday was a first for Sawyer, too: his first full school day as the new head of school.
More than 300 students in grades 3K through 12 attended a brief chapel service with their parents and other family members in the sanctuary at St. Thaddeus Episcopal Church. As Sawyer called each students' name, they met their new teachers up front and then lined up and marched to their new classrooms.
“It's gathering together as a community and offering prayers to God and blessing the students as the year starts and hoping for a wonderful year,” Sawyer said. “It's part of that sense of community we have here at Mead Hall, which I'm glad to enter into. I visited several times before I started and felt the warmth and what the community life is like here.”
Sawyer has another daughter, Maggie, in the ninth grade.
Sawyer said he's looking forward to building on Mead Hall's strengths and continuing to emphasize good teaching and learning. Community, especially the school's roots in Aiken, mixed with a “global connection” in the life of the school is important, too, he said.
Sawyer said he hopes, too, to build on the academic successes of the class of 2020.
“Our graduates were accepted at so many universities with so many scholarships,” he said. “For me as a parent, it's' vital that my children have an excellent college preparatory education. I'm looking forward to ensuring our students know all the many options they have and that we've prepared them for them.”
Sawyer has been an educator since 1999. He's also a chaplain and an ordained priest in the Episcopal church and the Anglican Church of Canada originally.
He has taught and been a head of school abroad and in the United State, including Augusta.
“It's been very much like a homecoming,” Sawyer said. “That's a real blessing to me, my wife and my children. It's great to be back here. We're coming back to somewhere we know is familiar and we enjoy. And we're really looking forward to getting to know the community of Aiken much better.