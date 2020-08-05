Don’t let COVID-19 isolate you.! Both the McGrath Computer Learning Center and the Academy for Lifelong Learning will return this fall with some new courses and instructional options. Some courses will be in-person in classrooms on the USC Aiken campus while other courses will be online. Some courses also will be hybrids which will be online with the option of in-person classroom instruction.
One-size does not fit all, so students will have multiple options to continue their learning experience.
In-person classes at USC Aiken will follow the university’s protocol for keeping students and faculty safe during the pandemic. Classrooms will be disinfected before and after each class, and social distancing of at least 6 feet will be observed and masks will be worn. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will be holding an open house from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Sept. 2, in room 134 of the Business & Education building on the campus of USC Aiken. Those attending will be able to to meet the instructing teams, as questions and tour the learning center.
Classe start in September. Some of this year's courses from the Academy of Lifelong Learning include the Modern Civil Rights Movement, Identity Theft & Personal Safety and French for Fun.
The McGrath Computer Learning Center will offer courses in Excel, iPad/iPhone Skills and Facebook.
Courses generally meet once a week and can last from one to six weeks, depending on the program.
The full course catalog will be available in mid-August. Registration for classes will begin Tuesday, Aug. 18.
For more information about courses and registration, visit aikenlearning.org, mcgrathclc.com or call 803-641-3741.