Today is the first day of school in the Aiken County Public School District.
This year is an unusual one, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing sweeping changes to scheduling, cleaning procedures and more.
As school opened early Monday morning, students arrived with masks on.
Samuel McCants was one of several parents to walk their children to the front entrance of Warrenville Elementary school.
"We're excited," McCants said as he walked his daughter, Leonna, to the school's entrance. "I think she's excited to be back and be social and escape the monotony of everyday life at the house and just enjoy life again."
More than two thirds of students are attending in-person classes on a hybrid schedule that incorporates virtual learning, according to the school district.
Under the hybrid model, Blue Cohort students attend on Mondays and Tuesdays, and Red Cohort attend on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
This means the Blue Cohort students are attending their first in-person classes today, while Red Cohort students will not arrive on school property until Wednesday.
The remaining students are enrolled in Aiken Innovate, the school district's all-virtual option.
The school district has adapted to new rules and procedures due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including mask requirements, social distancing and sanitation.
At Chukker Creek Elementary School in Aiken, bookkeeper Gena Adams gave parents in the car line zip-lock bags containing two Hershey’s Hugs, two Hershey’s Kisses, two tissues (in case they were emotional) and a poem about the first day of school.
“As they drive away, we want the to know that we love their children, and we’ll take care of them and help them learn and grow,” Adams said. “This year is such a new and exciting adventure, and this is something to remind the parents, that hey, we’re all in this together, we’re one team.”
As she opened car doors for students and welcomed them back, Chukker Creek Principal Sara-Beth Brown described the first day of the school year as “exciting, even with all the challenges.
“This is chance to really make a difference and get our babies back in the building for the first time in five months,” she added. “These kids are ready for school and we’re ready to have them here.”
D'Jon Dunbar dropped his son off at Greendale Elementary School and said it's his first day at Greendale.
"I'm glad he's going back," Dunbar said with a laugh.
Dunbar also said his wife likes all the new protocols that the school has put into place to keep students safe.
The school district lists Sept. 21 as the possible date of return to full-time, five-day traditional classes for elementary school students. Special Programs officials said this date would apply for special education classes as well.
Middle and high school students will not return to traditional five-day classes until "conditions allow," the school district website says. Unlike elementary schools, middle and high schools cannot keep students in the same small cohort all day.
Aiken Innovate students, meanwhile, will have to remain in the program until the end of the fall semester. The school district will allow parents to choose to leave or stay in the program before spring.
For more information and updates about school operations, visit the school district website at acpsd.net.
Check back with Aiken Standard as this article will be updated.