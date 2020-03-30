Aiken County Public Schools are closed, but the Aiken High School FFA spring plant sale is in full bloom – with restrictions.
Because of the state's mandated social distancing guidelines, the annual sale is restricted to a limited number of people at one time. To accommodate plant lovers eager to start planting, shoppers can make an appointment to visit the greenhouses filled with varieties of red, pink and yellow annuals.
“We're so ready for people to come by,” said Mackenzie Mullikin, Aiken High's agricultural educator and the FFA adviser. “I just appreciate all the community support we've had, especially this year with everything that's going on,” Mullikin said.
The sale will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. through Friday. To make an appointment, visit the Aiken FFA page on Facebook and send a message to Mullikin.
The greenhouses are behind Aiken High School at 449 Rutland Drive.
With beautiful weather and Easter coming up, people have been going “stir crazy” and are ready to start their spring and summer gardens, Mullikin said.
“Most of our plants are annuals,” she said. “We've got geraniums, impatiens, vinca. We have a ton of petunia hanging baskets. We have vegetables: tomatoes, peppers. We also did a few new plants. Everything is looking beautiful.”
Proceeds from the FFA plant sales help run the agriculture program at Aiken High.
“Field trips we go on, anything that the students have to pay for, we try to cut the cost back with the funds we raise from the plant sale,” Mullikin said. “It gives students a lot of opportunities they wouldn't have just because we're able to fund more of the costs for them. It gives students more opportunities to be involved and for them to see more agriculture.”
About 100 students are in Aiken High's FFA program.