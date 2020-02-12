A civil rights champion and a leader in the NAACP will speak Monday at USC Aiken.
Aiken native James Gallman will share insights of his work locally, statewide and nationally from 5 to 6 p.m. in Room 116 of the Humanities and Social Sciences Building. The event it free and open to the public.
"I believe Mr. Gallman embodies the concept of organized assembly and debate given his 40 plus-year experience with the NAACP," said Dalton Anderson, the president of the USCA History Club, which is sponsoring the event, in a news release from the university.
Gallman graduated from Martha Schofield High School. He received a Bachelor of science from Claflin University and a Master of Mathematics from the University of Tennessee.
Throughout his professional career, he has made an impact in the lives of youth, according to the release. Gallman has been a teacher, coach, assistant principal, principal and assistant superintendent for Aiken County Public Schools. He also was the director for Aiken/Barnwell Regional Head Start Program for seven years.
Gallman also has been active in numerous civic and social organizations. Gallman was president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP and the president of the South Carolina State Conference of the NAACP. He currently is a member of the National Board of the NAACP.
He is a former chairman of the South Carolina Advisory Committee of the United States Commission on Civil Rights. He is also the chairman of the Aiken/Barnwell Housing Authority Board of Commissioners and the current chairman of the Aiken/Barnwell Community Action Agency Inc.
Gallman is active in his church, Friendship Baptist, serving as treasurer, chairman of the Trustee Board and assistant superintendent of Sunday School. He currently holds memberships in the Ambassadors Club of Aiken, the Royal Aikenites and Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc.