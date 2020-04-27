The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation has made a new commitment to early literacy.
The foundation announced Monday it has committed an additional $15,000 for its Tee Up to Read program. The Kisner Foundation and Ferst Readers teamed up for the program to provide free books and literacy resources to children from ages birth to 5 years old in Aiken County.
“Now more than ever, it is important for children to receive books in their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to a news release issued Monday from the foundation.
Parents will receive a newsletter with a book guide and fun activities to go along with each book. Currently, more than 500 children are signed up in the program. Its goal is to double that number by 2021.
Parents can register their children using the program's one-page paper registration form or can register online at www.ferstreaders.org.
After a child is registered, the program will mail a book to the child’s home each month until he or she turns 5 years old. The program does not provide only one book per household. All children under the age of 5 within a family can register to receive books.
The program is not need based. All children in Aiken County can sign up.
The release provided a list of reasons early literacy is important for young children:
• 61% of low-income families don’t have a single children’s book in the home.
• The single most significant factor influencing a child’s early educational success is an introduction to books and being read to at home before beginning school.
• The number of age-appropriate books in the home can be a stronger predictor of literacy and academic success than family income.
• Reading aloud to young children is not only one of the best activities to stimulate language and cognitive skills; it also builds motivation, curiosity and memory.
The Tee Up to Read initiative began in August 2018. The initiative focuses on literacy awareness and children being ready to read when they begin kindergarten.
The Kevin & Brittany Kisner Foundation is a nonprofit organization committed to creating a positive environment for children to grow into responsible adults, according to its website. Charitable funding is provided for organizations that promote children’s fitness, health, education and opportunities to participate in sports.
Kevin Kisner is a professional golfer from Aiken. His wife, Brittany, has a background in speech pathology.
For more information, visit kisnerfoundation.com.