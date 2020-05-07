Kelsey Spurlin is USC Aiken's 2020 Outstanding Senior Student.
Originally from Gaffney, Spurlin maintained a 4.0 grade-point-average, earning a spot on USCA’s President’s List all semesters. Majoring in secondary English education, Spurlin is a South Carolina Teaching Fellow and was awarded USCA’s Secondary Education Student of the Year in 2019.
Spurlin was the vice president of Sigma Tau Delta International English Honors Society, treasurer of Kappa Delta Pi International Education Honors Society, a member of Omicron Delta Kappa International Leadership Honors Society and a member of the Teacher Candidate Student Advisory Board.
Spurlin has been a member of the USCA's volleyball team. Spurlin and the Pacers have won the Peach Belt Conference championship three out of the last four years, made the NCAA Tournament four years in a row and have finished in the Elite Eight once and the Sweet Sixteen twice in their respective seasons.
The Peach Belt Conference has named Spurlin to the All-Academic Team from 2017 to 2019. Spurlin was also awarded the Peach Belt Conference Elite 15 award two years in a row for having the highest grade-point-average in the conference. Named First Team CoSIDA Academic All-District her senior year, Spurlin was placed among the top scholar athletes in the nation.
An active member in USCA student life, Spurlin is a Chancellor’s Ambassador, has served as an Orientation Pacesetter for two years, an Orientation Team Leader, participant in the Disney Leadership Exchange Trip and the Leadership Certificate Program.
Spurlin has been accepted into Florida International University’s master’s program in curriculum and instruction and will begin pursuing her master’s degree in the fall. After graduation, Spurlin will begin her teaching career at Aiken High School, where she will also coach the junior varsity volleyball team.
In a video message online to her classmates, Spurlin said, “It truly is an honor to be named 'outstanding senior.' But to be quite honest, I’m just a senior at an outstanding university.”
To hear Spurlin's message, visit usca.edu/graduation.