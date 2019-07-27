Ten international high school students are visiting Aiken this summer through a program sponsored by the Lions Club International. They are, from left to right, Moritz Stack, Germany; Jen Preece, Canada; Florence Coninx, Belgium; Ines Tayeb, Tunisia; Sara Canterginis, Italy; Daniella Belo, Israel; Niia Lindström, Finland; Michal Grab, Poland; Dulguun Gantulga, Mongolia; and Ana Luiza Grizzo Paini, Brazil. Two other students, Gracie McRee, Canada, and Ida Marie Stertžel, Denmark, are staying in Winnsboro.