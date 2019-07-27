Finland native Niia Lindström had three words for her first impression of summer in the South: “Hot, too hot.”
The average summer highs in her native country are 20 to 25 degrees celsius, which translates to 68 to 77 degrees fahrenheit.
Lindström is one of 10 high school students from North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia who are staying with Lions Club members in the Aiken area as part of a four-week student exchange program sponsored by the Lions Club International. Two other students are in Winnsboro, north of Columbia.
In Aiken, Lindström is staying with Pat Friday, a member of the board of the Aiken Lions Club and the South Carolina Lion of the Year.
The host families plan different activities for their international guests.
Friday has shown Lindström the sites in Aiken, North Augusta and Augusta and taken her to the Fiddle Frenzy concert and to the beach at Hilton Head, where she celebrated her sweet 16th birthday and where the water is much warmer than in Scandinavia.
The students also have gone to summer movies and pool parties, toured the Aiken Standard facility on Rutland Drive, and visited the Midland Valley Lions Club and the Aiken Mid-Day Lions Club.
After about two weeks in Aiken, the students left Saturday for Spartanburg to attend a traveling camp sponsored by the Lions. They'll go kayaking, whitewater rafting and visit Carowinds.
From Spartanburg, they will travel to Myrtle Beach, Hilton Head and finally Columbia for a going-away party Aug. 9.
They will fly home Aug. 10.
The other students and their home countries are Moritz Stack, Germany; Jen Preece, Canada; Florence Coninx, Belgium; Ines Tayeb, Tunisia; Sara Canterginis, Italy; Daniella Belo, Israel; Michal Grab, Poland; Dulguun Gantulga, Mongolia; and Ana Luiza Grizzo Paini, Brazil.
The mission of the Lions Club's Youth Camp and Exchange Program is to promote international peace and understanding and to give thousands of young people the opportunity to experience life in other cultures and gain a new understanding of the world through travel abroad, according to the Lions' website at www.lionsclubs.org.