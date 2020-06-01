In a recent statement, USC Aiken has asked its students, faculty and staff to reflect on how they can take a stand against racial inequality, injustice and prejudice.
The statement comes after a turbulent weekend of protests took place across the country in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, an African American man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody.
Officer Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis police officer seen in a video pressing his leg to the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
"At UofSC Aiken we must be clear in our stand that hate, inequity and injustice will not be tolerated," the university wrote in a statement released Monday. "We stand with the African American community and with all who are victims of racism and resulting inequities. As an educational leader, the university has a special role to play in building understanding and ending bias. We must and will continue to take action."
Protests also took place in Aiken County over the weekend at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center and in downtown Aiken.
"Right now, our nation is facing somber and momentous challenges that are creating a defining moment in time," the university wrote. "In addition to the ever-changing conditions related to the coronavirus, we have watched as our country continues to struggle with racial injustice, hatred, brutality, and ignorance."
In the statement, the university asks that Pacers take time to reflect on how they personally can treat one another with "dignity and respect" and "be reflective of our own biases."
USCA said that every member of the university "has a responsibility to do the right thing, always, in every situation, even when it's hard."
"Right now, members of the UofSC Aiken family are hurting," the university wrote. "Many are angry. Some are scared. Now is the time to remember that all members of a community have responsibilities to each other. Reach out to one another. Truly try to understand - not just hear but listen and understand - others' concerns, pain, and confusion."
The university said its "collective goal" was to create a safe learning and working community for all students, faculty and staff.
"Continue our Pacer tradition: lean in and on each other," the statement reads.