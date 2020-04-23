Local residents can watch the national unveiling of the Hubble Space Telescope 30th anniversary image online Friday.
A live stream of the unveiling will begin at 1 p.m. at www.youtube.com/watch?v=c5vYIWOKF_o&feature=youtu.be.
Last fall, the Ruth Patrick Science Education Center at USC Aiken were chosen as one of the sites of the unveiling, according to an email from the university, but because social distancing guidelines imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the center had to cancel the planned live event.
In 2020, the Hubble Space Telescope achieves its 30th year in orbit, according to NASA's website at nasa.gov.
“Hubble’s unique design, allowing it to be repaired and upgraded with advanced technology by astronauts, has made it one of NASA’s longest-living and most valuable observatories, beaming transformational astronomical images to Earth for decades. Hubble has fundamentally changed our understanding of the cosmos,” according to the site.
More information about NASA's Hubble's anniversary activities is available on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.