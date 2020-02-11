Students at Horse Creek Academy shook it out singing karaoke with Taylor Swift and created a cloak of invisibility from the Harry Potter series Wednesday to celebrate Global School Play Day.
Students from pre-K to eighth grade rotated through stations representing the 16 different kinds of play, including communication, imagination and fantasy, play, as identified by research, Dr. Ann Marie Taylor, the school's executive director, said.
“The whole idea behind today is giving our students opportunities to play, imagine, create and get to know one another,” Taylor said, adding that half a million children across America participated in the Global School Play Day this year.
Global Play Day also allowed students time for socialization to get to know their classmates.
“We're all about flexibility, service and connection, and today was a day for our kids to partner with each other, so eighth grade, for example, is partnered with 4k and seventh grade with kindergarten,” Taylor said. “Relationships are one of our cornerstones at HCA, so we really wanted to give them a chance to learn and grow and socialize together in a way they're not used to.”
For the last 20 years, children had not had opportunities to socialize because of media, social media, internet play and game play, Taylor said.
“A lot of our kids aren't used to hanging out with one another and building relationships,” Taylor said. “Back in the day when I was in school, I had to go outside when the sun came up on Saturday, and I didn't get to come back in until suppertime. That's not how are we are today. I think there'a missing piece of childhood that we're trying to recreate today.”
Jed Dearybury, who comes to Horse Creek Academy once a month to work with students and teachers on integrating playful strategies in the classroom, said play is powerful for all ages.
“The vision of today is to remind everyone that play is powerful from kindergarten all the way up to 99 years old,” said Dearybury, a former first- and second-grade teacher and the co-author of “The Playful Classroom: The Power of Play for All Ages” coming out in June. “If you look at the science and research that supports it, the synapses in your brain fire in a whole different way when you play and it helps the learning stick.”
Play works for adults, too, Dearybury said.
“If you want your employees to be more engaged with their work, have moments of playfulness throughout the day,” he said. “When people are needing creative ideas in whatever job they're in, get a foosball table and put it up in the office.”