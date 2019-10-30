Horse Creek Academy will have a new charter partner for the 2020-21 school year.
The charter school's board of directors passed a resolution Tuesday to transfer its charter from Aiken County Public Schools to the Charter Institute at Erskine associated with Erskine College. The agreement will become effective July 1.
The unanimous decision drew applause and cheers from family members and students who filled almost every seat in the audience.
The board also approved a resolution to hire a consultant to draft a new charter, develop a plan to move forward with Erskine and investigate adding a ninth-grade academy. The school currently offers grades 4K-8.
Erskine will provide increased financial and program support for Horse Creek Academy students, faculty and staff, Executive Director Dr. Ann Marie Taylor said.
“Aiken County has been a beautiful host for many, many years, but they're not in the charter business. Erskine, all they do is charters,” Taylor said. “They really understand the charter concept and the support that a charter school needs because we don't have a typical district office to support us.”
Under the Charter Institute at Erskine, the academy will receive more money per student.
“It's a little over $100 per student, which will help us tremendously with expenditures,” Taylor said.
Erskine also offers support for federal programs, special education and communications in addition to other services.
“They want to be our cheerleader,” Taylor said.
Because Erskine currently charters 17 schools across the state and has more already approved for the next school year, schools can cost-share to reduce the costs of services.
“It could be opportunities for online courses, school psychology services, even guidance or mental health support,” Taylor said.
The new charter also would allow Horse Creek Academy to expand its grades in the future, starting with a ninth-grade academy.
“Of course, this is just a dream. We're only in the planning phases, but I'd like to add a ninth-grade academy for next school year,” Taylor said. “Most of our families want a kindergarten through 12th-grade experience. I think it's important for our families to have a consistent education experience.”
Erskine's emphasis on relationships also was a good “fit” for Horse Creek Academy, Taylor said.
“One of the things we really brag on is that we are a family and we have a family approach, and one of the things that the Charter Institute at Erskine also talks about is relationships being most important,” Taylor said. “Test scores are important, and while they are important, there's a whole other social and emotional piece that is really important to our kids today, particularly today with all of the mental health concerns. That is something that Erskine is passionate about as well.
“When I met with Erskine I immediately felt connected because one of the things that they talk about on their website and in their work is that people matter most. That's what we do here at Horse Creek Academy.”
Aiken County Public Schools has been a “good partner” with Horse Creek Academy, Taylor said.
“We're thankful for Aiken County's partnership. Horse Creek Academy would not be here without Aiken County, but it's time for us to grow and branch out and do the things that I know we can do. We're just not able to do that with the status that we have.”
At its meeting Oct. 22, members of the Aiken County School Board approved releasing Horse Creek Academy from its charter with Aiken County Public Schools.
In South Carolina, applications to start new schools may be made to a local school district in which the proposed school is located; the South Carolina Public Charter School District; or a public or independent institution of higher learning that is registered as a sponsor with the South Carolina Department of Education, according to the Charter Institute at Erskine's website at erskinecharters.org.