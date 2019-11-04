GRANITEVILLE — The Hope Center School in Graniteville is offering two new programs starting in January.
The school's Linux Computer Programming and Engineering Technology certificate programs are now enrolling students for the January trimester.
The Linux Computer Programming certificate will provide students with skills for administering Linux workstations and servers, according to information provided by the the school. Students will learn to program the most popular programming languages and will be able to write apps. The training prepares students for careers in information technology and computer service.
The Engineering Technology certificate will prepare students for careers in design and engineering. Students will study engineering theory and learn to design structures and correct errors in design and implementation of the engineering processes.
The S.C. Commission on Higher Education granted a Post Secondary Institution License to the school, a ministry of Christ Central, in February 2018.
“What we're trying to do is provide a meaningful education for those people who have never had the opportunity or the financial ability to go out and get a decent education and make a living for themselves,” said Peter Poulos, the school's director of education.
“I feel good that we're helping people who could not have gone to college otherwise,” said Jayne Pearson, the school's culinary arts director. “That's kind of the whole purpose here: to help those who need a leg up, who need an extra lift, who come from an underprivileged environment or maybe had trouble with the law and show them another path.”
The school grants tuition waivers and scholarships for almost all students, Pearson said.
With the addition of the two new programs, the Hope Center School now offers five certificate options, including Paralegal Principles and also Baking and Pastry Arts and Specialty Cook in the Culinary Arts Program.
The one-year programs require three trimesters of study. Students should have a high school diploma or equivalent to enroll.
The school also offers an accelerated course in nurse aide training and offers free GED classes.
Students can complete their GEDs while working on a certificate, and the Hope Center School offers dual enrollment opportunities for high school students.
The school currently is in the process of attaining national accreditation through the Council on Occupational Education, a status granted to an educational institution that has been found to meet or exceed stated criteria of educational quality and student achievement, according to a news release from the school.
The accreditation will offer public assurance that institutions provide quality instruction in career and technical education that facilitates learning by students and meets the needs of the labor market, according to the release.
Registration for the upcoming trimester beginning Jan. 6 is on-going. Christ Central Ministries is offering full-tuition scholarships to many students.
For more information, prospective students can stop by the school at 3 Hickman St. in Graniteville on weekdays, email jpearson@hopecenterschool.org or call 803-272-7285.
The school's website is www.hopecenterschool.org.