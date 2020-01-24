Works by Kristy Hughes and Sean Hurley are on display at the first visiting artists exhibit at USC Aiken's Etherredge Center Gallery.
The exhibition, “Holding in Between,” is free and open to the public. The exhibit will be on display in the lower gallery until Feb. 1 and in the upper gallery until March 17.
"We are pleased to offer this exhibit, highlighting the works of these visiting artists from Valdosta State University," said Katie Kameen, gallery director.
Hurley received his Master of Fine Arts from Indiana University and his Bachelor of Fine Arts from the University of New Hampshire, according to a news release from the university.
In 2017, he was artist-in-residence at the Stutz Artists Association in Indianapolis and received a full-fellowship residency at Vermont Studio Center. He has exhibited his work widely for more than a decade. Hurley was notably chosen to lecture about his work at the 2012 Boston Printmakers Biennial juried by Jim Dine, according to the release.
Hughes received a Master of Fine Arts in printmaking from Indiana University and both a Master of Arts and a Bachelor of Arts in studio arts from Eastern Illinois University.
She was recently awarded a Liquitex Research Residency with Residency Unlimited in Brooklyn, New York, and also has attended residencies at The Hambidge Center, The Studios at MASS MoCA and Stutz Artists Association in Indianapolis. Hughes earned a full fellowship at Vermont Studio Center.