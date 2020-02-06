Harrison Hardware
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant at Harrison Hardware on Thursday afternoon.

 Staff photo by Colin Demarest

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is currently executing a search warrant at Harrison Hardware on Augusta Road. 

Sheriff Michael Hunt said on scene the warrant was executed in relation to an ongoing stolen property investigation. 

Details are limited, but deputies say there may be little to no impact to traffic in the area, according to a post on the Sheriff's Office app.

The Aiken Standard will provide updates as information becomes available. 

Staff writer Colin Demarest contributed to this report.

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 

