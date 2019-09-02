The Gregg Park Civic Center in Graniteville sponsored its first Midland Valley Freshmen Mash Up to celebrate the start of the school year.
Midland Valley High School rising freshmen were invited to the free event, which included free food, music, games and an opportunity for students coming from different middle schools to mix and mingle, according to a news release from the center.
Gregg Park Civic Center Park Director Seth Holley provided a park tour to make students aware that the park has a newly equipped weight room that is available when their high school weight room might not be.
The students also were given information about the William Gregg Scholarship, which is awarded in the service area to seniors each spring.
The park's next event will be a Farmhouse Project class to be offered the second and fourth weeks in October. For more information, call 803-663-7552.
Town Hall meeting planned for Area 3 schools
School Board Members Dwight Smith and Brian Silas, representatives for Area 3 Aiken County Public Schools, will hold an open community forum at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 in the auditorium at Midland Valley High School at 227 Mustang Drive in Graniteville.
Families from all schools in the Midland Valley area, including Graniteville, Langley, Bath and Clearwater, can meet their school board representatives and share their ideas for our school district’s future success, according to the school district's website.
Steven Durden wins JROTC Medal
Steven Blake Durden of Aiken High School received the JROTC Medal, certificate and scholarship from the Jefferson Davis Chapter 2465, United Daughters of the Confederacy.
Durden was highly recommended by his commander and demonstrates the qualities of academic excellence, leadership ability, military discipline, dependability, patriotism and exemplary character, according to a news release from the chapter.
The award was presented by Chapter President Jayne Toole. Durden, a son of David Durden and Renee Milanes, is attending The Citadel.
Silver Bluff cheerleaders sponsor fundraiser
The Silver Bluff High School cheerleaders are sponsoring a fundraiser for the program's equipment, physical training sessions, uniforms, apparel, travel expenses and other items.
For more information, visit app.myteamworks.org/silverbluffcheerleaders/9jpyw5.
USC Aiken collects school supplies
USC Aiken faculty, staff and students collected school supplies for area students in Aiken County.
The university teamed up with United Way to gather key supplies, which will help elementary, middle and high school students during the school year.
USC Aiken exhibit showcases Broken Ink
Broken Ink, the University of South Carolina Aiken's literary and visual arts magazine written and produced by students, is sponsoring an exhibit of works featured in the most recent edition of the publication.
The exhibit showcases 20 pieces of art, including photography, drawing, painting and poetry, by 13 students. Their work can be seen through Sept. 27 in the upper gallery at the Etherredge Center. The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Students whose works will be featured in the Broken Ink exhibit include Haley Dixon, Hollie Barton, Logan Bryant, Bailey Mullins, Samantha Vigoya, DK Turner, Isabel Martinez, Kyah Owusu, Melo Dekelsa, Jeremy Smith, Houston Keenan, Jewel Brown and Marlayne Smith
"We at Broken Ink are very excited to showcase all the talented artists at this university who submitted work to Broken Ink and to share them with a new audience," Professor Roy Seeger, the faculty advisor for the publication said in a news release from USCA.
Aiken's PEO awards scholarship to USCA nursing student
Suzan Gray, Becky Scoggin and Dr. Elizabeth Benton of Philanthropic Educational Organization, or PEO, presented a $3,000 scholarship check to Julia Hammond, a nursing student at USC Aiken.
Dr. Thayer McGahee, dean of the USCA School of Nursing, said she is grateful for the enduring support PEO has given her students, particularly the scholarships they have generously awarded, in a news release from USCA.
For more than 75 years, the South Carolina chapter of PEO has helped women pursue their educational goals by providing financial support and sisterly motivation through myriad activities and programs.