GRANITEVILLE — Students at Graniteville Elementary put honor, the school's character education word for November, into action Monday.
During the new school's first Veterans Day programs for lower and upper grades, students recognized veterans from all branches of the U.S. military for their service to their country. The student-centered programs in the cafeteria also were the renovated school's first assemblies.
“I know how you've talked about how you can show honor, and today, this program is about honoring our veterans. Welcome to your guests and families. I hope you feel honored when you leave today,” Principal Michelle Padgett said during the first assembly for grades 4K-2.
Assistant Principal Clyde Jobes, a veteran who served in the U.S. Army from 1993 to 1997, spoke to the students.
“When you're a veteran, just like in school, you have a group of people who work as a team to help defend and serve our country,” said Jobes, who was stationed at Fort Carson in Colorado and was deployed as part of a humanitarian mission to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, from 1994 to 1995.
The school created a wall of honor inside the entrance to become a permanent tribute to veterans.
“Veterans who attend and teachers and staff who have veterans in their families can sign the wall with their veterans' names and branches of service; and, hopefully, we can use that year after year and just keep adding veterans' names to have a record,” said Anna Evenson, the school counselor, who helped coordinate the programs. “It's important for us and our community to recognize our veterans because without them and their service we wouldn't be able to live in this country and feel as safe as we do. It's an honor.”
The end of the program featured the first public performance of the school's new song, “The Green and Blue.”
“Students, sing it really loudly and nicely for our parents today,” Padgett said about the alma mater.
Lisha Cooksey, the school's music teacher, wrote the lyrics as follows: “Graniteville Elementary, we pledge to you. We'll always do our best and represent the green and blue. We are becoming the persons we will be. Our parents and our teachers we will strive to make them proud. We'll stand up for what's right and sing it, sing it out loud!”
Graniteville Elementary opened in August in the original Byrd Elementary School, which was built in the 1950s and which Aiken County Public Schools had used as its adult education center.