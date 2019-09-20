Kids have lots of names for the grandparents, and second graders at South Aiken Baptist Christian School shared many of them with their Gigis, Nanas and Pop-Pops on Friday during the annual Grandparents Day.
Bo and Cathy Griffin came from Bamberg, and Robbie and Karen McAlhaney came from Williston to spend the morning with their granddaughter, Tatum, 5.
“We feel like this is a wonderful thing that this school does to bring the grandparents in,” Bo Griffin said. “We don't see Tatum as much as her parents do, of course, and this gives us a chance to interact with her teachers, her educators and the school itself. It's a wonderful program. We had a wonderful time, and the students did a great job performing.”
During the program, students sang and the band, led by Barb Rollins, led the students in a medley of nostalgic songs, played before joining their grandparents in the audience.
Principal Dr. Walter Banks said the program gets the grandparents into the school and "involved in education.”
“We have more than 400 grandparents here today," said Banks, who recently became a grandfather. "That's amazing. I've never seen this many grandparents in one place, and I've been doing this for 30 years. It just goes to show you that family is still big.”
Tonya Bryant, the dean of students, agreed, calling Grandparents Day a “family thing.”
“Now, grandparents can be more influential in a child's life because parents are working,” said Bryant, who said the program is special to her because she is a grandparent. “It is a time to honor our grandparents and what they do for their grandchildren. We just love this day. It's amazing to see all of these grandparents here and how they support their families and their grandchildren.”