A Gloverville man was charged with setting fire to a house in Graniteville on Monday.
Greg Peat Shay, 25, of Gloverville was charged with second degree arson, according to jail records.
Deputies responded to a structure fire Monday afternoon on Alley Street, according to an incident report by the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.
Responding deputies observed a heavy fire coming from the side of the residence.
Deputies on scene were led to believe the fire was started on the exterior of the residence, the report states.
Following investigation, deputies later determined the suspect willfully set fire to the house by applying an open flame from a lighter to the exterior of the house, causing visible fire damage including significant charring to the exterior and attic space of the home, a warrant states.
Shay was charged Wednesday and taken to the Aiken County detention center where he is currently being held as of Thursday afternoon.