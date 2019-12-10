Gloverville Elementary School held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, Nov. 26, to celebrate the installation of new playground equipment.
The equipment was purchased by the PTO with funds raised during the 2018-19 Valentine Court Fundraiser.
The Valentine Court Fundraiser has been a tradition at Gloverville Elementary for nearly 50 years. Last year, over $40,000 was raised, breaking a record as the highest amount raised in the school’s history. As a result, PTO was able to purchase needed playground equipment for the upper-level grades.
“We will begin the 2019-20 Valentine Court Fundraiser later this month, and we hope this will also be a record-breaking year as it will mark the fundraiser’s 50th year,” stated Sarabeth Rooney, PTO president.
Other ways the funds are utilized include the renting of buses for field trips, incentives for students and teachers, Xerox and copying expenses and various parent involvement activities such as Doughnuts for Dads, Muffins for Moms, Fun Day activities and many more.
“We are fortunate to have such a wonderful PTO that is dedicated to making our school the best that it can possibly be,” said Roxanne Hyer, principal.