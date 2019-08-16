NEW ELLENTON — Teachers at Greendale Elementary will start the new school year Monday with an assortment of school supplies to ensure their students will be ready to participate fully in all classroom activities.
Members of the Gifting Tree Foundation surprised the 29 teachers with more than $3,500 in paper, pencils, tissues, headphones for computers, hand sanitizer and other supplies that were neatly stacked or bagged by class in the school cafeteria.
The supply distribution is the Gifting Tree's first grant-funded project as a volunteer-based, nonprofit organization designed to assist individuals in need and to support local charities.
“Our board heard Greendale needed some things, so rather than supply things for students, which a lot of people do and … is excellent, we decided to supply the teachers so they wouldn't have to spend their money on some of the supplies,” said Danny Minolfo, a member of the Gifting Tree's board. “This is our first grant to be accepted, received and funded.”
Founded about a year and a half ago, the Gifting Tree is a foundation that fills the needs of people in the community, with a focus mainly on Aiken County, Minolfo said. All of the money the foundation raises goes back into the community.
“We don't have brick and mortar. We don't have employees. Our board funded our initial expenses,” Minolfo said. “The needs can apply to a project that requires funding. It could be air conditioning. It could be a house fire. In this case, it's a school.”
Minolfo's wife, Jennifer, who teaches fourth grade at Aiken Elementary and is a Gifting Tree board member, wrote the grant and bought the supplies.
“I took on this project because, as a teacher, I go every year and buy my own supplies, especially things I like like markers and pens,” she said. “I always try to get extra headphones for kids. I tried to think, if this were me, what would I want, and that's what I bought with the teachers in mind. The kids will have supplies, and the teachers will have supplies, and hopefully, it will save them $150 out of their pockets this year. I hope it will be a great start to their year.”
Greendale Principal Caroline Barker said she was “a little overwhelmed and speechless” when she saw all of the supplies stacked up on the cafeteria table.
“When I walked in and saw how much they did, their generosity was over the top,” she said. “I'm excited for the teachers. It's really a nice way for the community to support us.”
Don Cheeks, the Gifting Tree Foundation Board chairman, said the organization “truly appreciates our dedicated teachers.”
“We know they give so much of themselves to their students,” he said. “When a family doesn't provide basic school supplies for their child, teachers oftentimes make up the difference from their own pockets. Our donation is designed to ease the economic burden put upon teachers in this situation.”