The Gifting Tree Foundation recently presented $1,000 to Leavelle McCampbell Middle School in Graniteville to support its arts program.
The money will be used to help with the school's spring musical production of “Beauty and the Beast.” With he funds, the school will purchase scripts, director notes and practice CDs. The balance of the money will be used for set design, props and costumes for three planned performances, according to a news release from The Gifting Tree.
Leavelle McCampbell Middle School has been designated as a Title I school with the majority of the students from low-income households. For some students, the bi-yearly musical is the only exposure they have to musical theater, according to the release.
While the students, parents and the community look forward to the performances, school budget limitations can make staging a musical impossible unless outside financial assistance can be found, according to the release.
“Our students are our greatest asset in Aiken County. Our Board is happy to support these talented students in something they are passionate about because we want to promote a positive school experience for all children,” said Don Cheeks, The Gifting Tree Foundation board chairman. “We applaud the Leavelle McCampbell administration and teachers who refused to let school budget limitations keep them from providing each of their students with meaningful growth opportunities. They reached out to us, and we are delighted to provide the necessary resources for their chorus students.”
The Gifting Tree Foundation is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization designed to assist individuals in need and to support other local charities.