The Aiken County Public School District's high school students rocked out like it was 1977 on Friday.
Members of Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute played some of the British-American rock band's greatest hits and answered questions about the art and craft of being a musician and performer at an educational outreach program sponsored by Aiken Performing Arts.
The band played to nearly sold-out houses Thursday and Friday as part of APA's 2019-2020 season.
The group opened with “Second Hand News,” the first song on “Rumours,” Fleetwood Mac's 1977 album and the No. 8 top-selling album of all time, lead singer Mekenzie Jackson told the students from Ridge Spring-Monetta Middle/High School, Aiken Scholars Academy and Aiken High School.
They followed with hits, “Tell Me Lies,” “Tusk” and “Dreams.” By the end of the performance in the AECOM Center for the Performing Arts, students were on their feet dancing and swaying to the band's upbeat anthem “Don't Stop.”
Between songs, the band's six members answered questions about their microphones, their guitars and their favorite bands, The Beatles being the most popular with three members.
From Atlanta and also known as RumoursATL, the band has played to sold-out and standing-room-only crowds across the country and internationally in the Netherlands, Jackson said.
The band has never met the members of Fleetwood Mac, but when they played a weeklong residency at the Epcot Center at Disney World, Fleetwood Mac's manager sent the OK emoji as his sign of approval.
Jackson segued into one of Stevie Nicks' signature songs, “Dreams,” telling the students, “We've gotten very far just from a small, little dream, and it grew into something big. Follow your dreams.”