The Etherredge Center's Cultural Series at USC Aiken has added a new element featuring local and regional artists to its lineup for 2019-20.
The Carolina Series will feature performances and exhibitions from artists from the Carolinas, according to a news release from the university.
“We are thrilled to debut our new Carolina Series this year, shining a spotlight on South Carolina artists,” said Paul Crook, the executive director of the Etherredge Center. “To kick off this exciting new series, we are featuring three artists with close ties to USC Aiken, with Dewey Scott-Wiley, Lauren Meccia and Michael Jordan. We think our audiences and patrons are going to be thrilled with this new series as a terrific complement to our Cultural Series.”
Single-event tickets for individual performances for both series will go on sale Aug. 1. Subscriptions for the upcoming season will be available until Oct. 22.
For more information or to buy subscriptions or tickets, send an email to boxoffice@usca.edu or call 803-641-3305.
The schedule for the new Carolina series is as follows:
• “Misery Is Optional,” 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in the Etherredge Center, $20
• Opening reception for three-dimensional artist Michael Jordan, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7, 2020, in the Etherredge Center, free
• Frost And Friends, featuring Lauren Meccia, 7:30 p.m. March 20 in the Etherredge Center, $20.
“Misery Is Optional” is a theatrical piece that travels the path from addiction to recovery based on verbatim interviews with people who have found freedom from alcoholism and addiction, according to the release. Their stories shine a light on a disease that affects 23 million Americans, according to the release.
During the performance, four actors – Dewey Scott-Wiley, Christine Hellman, Jason Stokes and Arischa Conner Frierson – will depict 45 different people.
Jordan's pottery-making technique strives “for excellence in craftsmanship with a vision of timeless design, often incorporating natural forms, colors and textures,” according to the release.
“While functional as a vessel, oftentimes the function of the work is simply to be viewed and experienced as a tactile object that exists for the purpose of being," Jordan said in the release.
A vocalist and saxophone player, Meccia is the director of jazz bands at USC Columbia and USCA and is an instructor of saxophone at USCA. She is the founder and director of the CSRA New Horizons Band for senior adults in Aiken and a co-director of the Congaree New Horizons Band in Columbia.
According to Jazzweekly.com, "Lauren Meccia (vocalist & sax player) comes across like a real musician who happens to sing. As a vocalist she has a crystal clear sound that rings like a bell, and can effortlessly go for drawing out a lyric … and yet she can also clip out a series of words like she's jumping through an obstacle course. … Her voice resonates like a glass organ."
The dates and performances for the 2019-20 Cultural Series are as follows:
• The Four Tops, Oct. 22
• Shoshana Bean, Nov. 19
• The Princely Players, Dec. 12
• Artrageous, Jan. 14, 2020
• Flex Ave, Feb. 11, 2020
• “Broadway's Next H!t Musical,” March 31, 2020.
For more information, visit www.usca.edu/etherredge-center.