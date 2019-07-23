USC Aiken's Etherredge Center Gallery presents its newest exhibition, "Friday Morning Plein Air Artists," through Aug. 12.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
The artists featured in the exhibit explain that "en plein air" in French means "in the open air," according to a news release from USCA.
The eclectic exhibit by The Friday Morning Plein Air Art Group features more than 80 pieces by local artists, including Lou Davis, Andrew Murphy, Larry Bartels, Al Beyer, Bill Daniel, Sally Donovan and Eva Adams.
The local artists have gathered all over Aiken, every Friday morning for the last year to paint together outside.
A reception celebrating the talent and works of the artists will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 9 in the Etherredge Center Gallery. The reception is free and open to the public.