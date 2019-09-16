The election date for two vacant seats on the Aiken County School Board is set for Dec. 10, but the date could change after a third school board member resigned Friday.
Ahmed Samaha and Tad Barber resigned verbally from the School Board on Sept. 5 after a majority of board members voted at a special called meeting to accept the resignation of Aiken County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford.
The School Board voted to accept both resignations and declare Barber's and Samaha's seats vacant Sept. 10 after an executive session at its regular meeting.
Cynthia Holland, the executive director of Aiken County Registration and Elections, said Monday she thinks she received Barber's and Samaha's official resignation letters from School Board Chairman Keith Liner on Thursday, Sept. 12.
Rosemary English submitted her letter of resignation from the School Board effective 11:59 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13.
Liner in an email Monday said he had received English's resignation letter and the School Board “will take action on it” Tuesday, Sept. 24, at the board's regularly scheduled meeting.
Holland said if she receives English's official resignation letter from Liner within 28 days of Barber's and Samaha's vacancies, the election for all three seats would move to a later date.
“That's when the election date calendar will start,” said Holland, adding the election would be 13 Tuesdays after English's vacancy becomes official.
Holland said if she receives English's official resignation letter outside the 28 days from Barber's and Samaha's vacancies, a separate election for only English's seat would be held.
Holland said filing for the open seats would begin on the third Friday after the vacancies occurred and would be open for 10 days.
Barber, Samaha and English represented mostly the Aiken area. Until an election or elections are held for the three vacant seats, most of the City of Aiken will have no representation on the Aiken County School Board.