Nearly half of the seats on the Aiken County Board of Education are up for election in November.
Filing is currently underway for Districts 1, 4, 8, and 9 of the Aiken County School Board.
District 1, currently represented by Sandra Shealey, covers much of the Wagener area of Aiken County. Candidates filing for this position must submit their petitions to the State Election Commission office, located at 122 Lady St. in Columbia, S.C.
District 4, held by Board Chair Keith Liner, covers much of the North Augusta area. District 8 and District 9, held by Dr. John Bradley and Cam Nuessle respectively, include parts of Aiken.
All four board members have confirmed they are seeking re-election. The current terms for each of the four district representatives will expire November 2020, according to the school district's website.
Filing for school board elections is currently open and due by noon on Wednesday, July 15.
To qualify for the Nov. 3, 2020 general election ballot, petitions for school board must have a minimum of 50 signatures of registered voters from the district seat sought for election.
There is no primary for non-partisan elections such as those held for school board, according to the elections office.
For more information, contact the Aiken County Registration and Elections Commission at 803-642-2028.