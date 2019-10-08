Eight candidates have filed for two vacant seats on the Aiken County School Board as of Tuesday afternoon.

No candidates yet have filed for a third seat, according to an email from Cynthia Holland, the director of Registration and Elections for Aiken County.

A special election for all three seats – representing Districts 7, 8 and 9 – will be Dec. 10.

Filing for the District 8 seat are John Bradley, Bruce Wheelon, Timothy Govenettio and Kristin Beard.

Filing for the District 9 seat are Cameron Nuessle, Keith Harp, Robert Byrne and Pamela Diaz.

Filing for both seats will close at noon Thursday .

+7 School Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford, multiple School Board members resign Aiken County School Board members voted to accept the resignation of Aiken County Public Sch…

Tad Barber, who represented District 8, and Ahmed Samaha, who represented District 9, resigned Sept. 5 after the board accepted the resignation of Dr. Sean Alford, the former superintendent of Aiken County Public Schools.

Filing for the District 7 seat, which was held by Rosemary English, will be open until noon Monday . English resigned Sept. 13, which was Alford's last day with the district.

The candidates will be scanned and their names will appear on scvotes.org when filing closes, according to Holland.

To qualify as a candidate on the Dec. 10 special election ballot, a candidate must file a petition at the Aiken County Registration and Elections Office in the Aiken County Government Center at 1930 University Parkway, Suite 1200, in Aiken.

Petitions must have a minimum of 50 valid signatures of registered voters from the appropriate district, District 7, 8 or 9.

Petitions for the candidates who have filed have been submitted, but the signatures have not been verified, according to Holland.