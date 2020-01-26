Just before the fall semester ended, the USC Aiken Women's Polo Team took on a couple of opponents, beating them both on their own turf, according to a news release from the university.
The university team played their first game at the New Bridge Polo and Country Club against Aiken Youth Polo women. The Pacers won that inaugural contest, 4-3.
They then headed to Emory University. While in Atlanta, the Pacers bested the longstanding Emory team, 12-6.
The team's members are Jessica Wymbs, Grace Fulton and Amanda Fisher.
"These ladies are off to an incredible start," said Marissa Collins, adviser for the USCA team. "They are extremely talented and are working extremely well together as a team. We are grateful for our coach, Tiger Kneece, who is guiding our growing polo teams."
Mead Hall student places in MLK essay contest
Anna Marie Ewers, a seventh grader at Mead Hall Episcopal School, placed third in the 2020 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day Essay contest in the high school division.
She read her winning essay at a recent chapel program recognizing King.
Students who participated in the sixth through 12th grade essay contest were asked to explain what a selected quote from King meant to them.
The quote chosen by the members of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Steering Committee this year was: “What does it mean to stand up for what you believe is right?”
Pacer travelers explore Europe
USC Aiken Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan recently led members of the Pacer Travel Club on an educational cruise down the Danube, aboard the Avalon Passion.
The group made stops in the Czech Republic, Germany and Austria.
Before the 12-day trip, Jordan, who has a doctorate in art history, presented pre-trip lectures about the famous sites included on the travel itinerary. While on location, she provided historical art insights. The trip included stops at the Baroque Abbey of Melk in Austria; the Gothic Cathedral of Regensburg, Germany; and the Romanesque architecture of Prague in the Czech Republic.
In addition to international trips, the Pacer Travel Club also explores local cities, including Nashville, Tennessee; Asheville, North Carolina; and Greenville, South Carolina.
Pacer men's polo beats Kentucky Wildcats
The USC Aiken men's polo team continues to outperform bigger, more mature collegiate programs, according to a news release from the university.
Recently, the Pacers beat their University of Kentucky counterparts during a USCA home contest at New Bridge Polo and Country Club in Aiken.
Members of the team are Charlie Caldwell, Harry Caldwell, Jim Deal and Turner Wheaton.
"These players are amazing," said Marissa Collins, advisor for the team. "They are so talented and fun to watch. Under the direction of Tiger Kneece, these polo players are really proving to be opponents to beat."