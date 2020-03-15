USC Aiken launched homecoming festivities with a Scholarship Donor and Student Recipient Celebration.
"I am thrilled to see so many of our scholarship donors and student recipients here with us today," said Dr. Sandra Jordan, chancellor. "This is a wonderful way to start our homecoming activities, and it's an event the university hopes to continue every year."
Jordan shared that USC Aiken remains one of the best values in South Carolina for a higher education. It is one of the three most affordable universities in the state. She explained that almost one-third of Pacers graduate with no debt.
Approximately 90% of the university's $30 million endowment goes to support student scholarships, Mary Driscoll, USCA's vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs, said in a news release from the university. More than $2.7 million has been given out during the last three years, and more than 2,100 students have received donor scholarships. Just this year, the university awarded almost 600 scholarships, Driscoll said.
One of the scholarship recipients extended her thanks to the donors attending the breakfast.
"On behalf of all the scholarship recipients present today, including myself, we are grateful for the opportunity to meet you, thank you and most importantly show you how your contributions have benefited each of us," said Alaine Sullivan, a senior business major who is a native of the Bahamas and moved to America four years ago.
Pacers crown homecoming king, queen
During homecoming festivities, USC Aiken crowned the 2020 homecoming king and queen.
Josh Whitley was crowned king, and Asia Johnson was named this year's queen.
The duo was introduced to the student body and Pacer fans during halftime of the men's basketball game.
Local business leader shares insights with Pacers
Dr. Liz Stewart, president of Stewart and Associates Inc., shared her insights with USC Aiken students during the Aiken Business Leadership Symposium.
During her session, "The Foreseeable Future of Entrepreneurship," Stewart not only defined entrepreneur, but she also explained why some people decide to become an entrepreneur, outlined what it takes to be successful and warned of some of the pitfalls.
First, she explained that entrepreneur means "living a few years of your life like most people won't so that you can spend the rest of life most people don't."
She told the future business leaders that, to be successful, they needed to: be tough; be patient; ask for help; be life-long learners; have compassion, empathy and humility; and be confident in themselves and their ideas.
"The future belongs to you," Stewart told the students who attended the Aiken Business Leadership Symposium.