Members of USC Aiken's women's vocal ensemble started their summer break performing all over Italy.
Vox Femina, which means “feminine voice” in Latin, is a small group of performers from the university's women's vocal ensemble, according to a news release from USCA. While in Italy, they visited Orvieto, Florence, Assisi and Rome.
"The purpose of the trip was to introduce students to different cultures, history, art, architecture and music," said Dr. Joel Scraper, the chairman of the USCA Department of Visual and Performing Arts.
During the Italian visit, they performed at Sant'Andrea, a 12th century church in Orvieto, and at the Basilica of Saint Francis in Assisi.
Members of Vox Femina who performed in Italy were Bianca Baxter, Kyah Bodiford, McKenzie Cromer, Carmen Czerwinski, Leondra Jackson, Elizabeth Schofield, Aubrey Schipp and Kelsey Tarrance.
USCA gives to seniors in the community
USC Aiken raised more than $500 for Aiken Senior Life Services.
This spring, the university's Office of External Programs, Continuing Education and Conferences held a Senior Living Expo in the Convocation Center.
"The goal of this event was to show seniors all the great ways to stay active in Aiken," said Karen Edgington, the director of external programs, continuing education and conferences.
As part of the expo, USCA sponsored a pickleball tournament, a sport which is becoming more and more popular in the area, according to a news release from the university. A total of 26 teams signed up for the big contest, which raised $520. All the proceeds went to Aiken Senior Life Services.
Aiken Senior Life Services is a local nonprofit that provides various services to the community's senior citizens, which might include hot meal preparation and delivery; group activities and meals; and assisting with transportation needs.
Corporate partner caps off students' experiences
Savannah River Remediation helped Pacers with their seminal research projects that wrapped up the students' educational experiences at USC Aiken.
"Today's scientists and engineers must have an ever-increasing sophistication to ensure our nation's future, and a wide variety of careers require a solid technical background," said Dr. Chad Leverette, the interim dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering. "Inspiring and preparing students to pursue deep knowledge in these fields is a weighty task, and we embrace this challenge daily at USC Aiken and are grateful to Savannah River Remediation who worked with our students on their senior capstone projects."
Leverette and faculty within the College of Sciences and Engineering believe the investment SRR makes in USCA students is critical to their educational – and ultimately their professional – success, according to a news release from the university.
USCA's Dr. Andrew Geyer publishes two new books
USC Aiken professor and chairman of the English department Dr. Andrew Geyer added two new books to his repertoire of published works during the 2018-19 academic year.
In the fall, Geyer published “Dancing on Barbed Wire,” edited by Dr. Tom Mack, USCA English professor emeritus, and co-written with Terry Dalrymple and Jerry Craven. The 16 interlocked tales in the hybrid story cycle tell stories from the Civil War to the present, according to a news release from USCA.
In the spring, Geyer published “Lesser Mountains.” The 19 interwoven narratives in the story cycle delve into the lives of the fictional people living in and around the small town of Jordan, Texas.
Awards and honors already accumulated for the individual stories in “Lesser Mountains” include the 2015 Spur Award for Best Short Fiction from the Western Writers of America and the 2011 Gary Wilson Award from descant, according to a news release from USCA.
Geyer recently was selected for induction into the South Carolina Academy of Authors. The related ceremony will take place on the USC Aiken campus in April 2020. In April 2012, he was inducted into the Texas Institute of Letters.