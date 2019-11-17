Several USC Aiken helped ensure local residents of the Salvation Army shelter keep warm this winter.
Just in time for the colder temperatures, USCA's Impact and Rotaract clubs collected socks as part of a growing "Socktober" initiative that takes place in some communities throughout October, according to a news release from the university. The student organizations donated almost 850 pairs of socks to the Salvation Army shelter in Aiken.
“Socks are an under appreciated necessity," said Ashley DeFore, a sophomore majoring in early childhood education. "And it's awesome because the Salvation Army Shelter employees plan to give them out during Christmas time."
Both Impact and Rotaract are civic organizations, which involve multiple community outreach programs. The groups help partner Pacers with organizations throughout the area who need volunteers.
"Ashley and I figured since no one really thinks about donating socks, and there is a homeless shelter located in our community, why not open this opportunity to the USCA campus for the whole month of October," said Julia Smith, the president of USCA's Rotaract.
USCA honors Dr. Kim Woeber
Family, friends and colleagues of Dr. Kim Woeber gathered recently at the USC Aiken Wellness Center to recognize a longstanding champion of student success and healthy habits, according to a news release from USCA.
Woeber, who passed away in March, spent her professional career on the USCA campus. She created the university's exercise and sports science program – and “so much more,” according to the release.
"It is our honor today to pay tribute to an amazing educator who devoted her entire life's work to making a difference in the lives of others," USCA Chancellor Dr. Sandra Jordan said, unveiling a plaque in Woeber's honor. "Kim was quite a visionary, committed to holistic well-being, healthy habits and active lifestyles. She invested her energy and expertise to building exceptional programs and facilities at USC Aiken, which we all enjoy here today."
Woeber's influence has touched the lives of countless students, not only in numerous classrooms and other engagements but through a scholarship which was named for Woeber in 2010, according to the release. The Kimberly Wood Woeber Endowed Scholarship Fund helps defray tuition costs for students. This year, Gillian M. Quinn earned the scholarship.
"The fruits of her labor continue to flourish, grow and impact hundreds of lives each year," Jordan said. "Her enduring legacy touches faculty, staff, students, area patients and our guests every day, whether it's in our exercise and sports science classes, the wellness center or as part of our community's cardiac rehab program, all of which Kim established."
Aiken entrepreneur named executive-in-residence at USCA
Dr. Liz Stewart is the executive-in-residence in USCA's School of Business Administration for the 2019-2020 academic year.
"Dr. Stewart is a forward-thinking business leader who will engage our students and the community in advancing the mission of the School of Business," said Dr. Mick Fekula, dean of the School of Business at USCA.
During residency, the executive meets with students and faculty in and out of the classroom, providing professional insight on business in both the public and private sectors, according to a new release from USCA. Her extended presence on campus amplifies the existing E. Preston Rahe Jr. and Jerry Ann Rahe Executive-in-Residence Program which brings a business leader to the university campus each semester.
Her extended presence on campus amplifies the existing E. Preston Rahe Jr. and Jerry Ann Rahe Executive-in-Residence Program which brings a business leader to the university campus each semester.

"She brings a wealth of expertise and experience to our classrooms. The dynamic interactions and engagement our students will enjoy with Dr. Stewart will greatly impact their experiences on campus and their success beyond graduation."
Stewart, who at one time led the Aiken Planning Commission, opened Stewart and Associates Inc. in 1984.
She had a successful career with XEROX Corp. before opening her own company. Stewart's educational experience includes undergraduate work in French, Spanish and education; a master's degree in psychology; and a doctorate in economics and law school.
Stewart has written several books, including “Back to the Basics in Strategic Planning” and “Leading the Disciplined Organization.”