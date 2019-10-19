The USC Aiken Industrial Process Engineering Program earned the stamp of approval by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology Engineering Accreditation Commission.
ABET, an agency that accredits academic programs in applied and natural science, computing, engineering and engineering technology, provides a global standard for education.
"Receiving this accreditation means our students will graduate from USC Aiken ready for engineering careers regionally, nationally and internationally," said Dr. Bethany Fralick, USC Aiken engineering professor and the architect behind the degree program.
"Many industries, companies, and graduate programs require students to have undergraduate degrees from an ABET accredited institution. USC Aiken's Industrial Process Engineering graduates will now have more employment opportunities and increased potential for advancement in their professions through licensure and certification."
Not only is the coveted accreditation important to employers, it's vital to the viability of institutions' degree programs. The USC Aiken Industrial Process Engineering degree program is now internationally recognized for quality in curriculum, faculty, institutional support, and community support.
USC Aiken's engineering program is just three years old, but its approach to building the curriculum and program has been on the fast track since day one. Fralick and other colleagues worked closely with industry leaders when developing the degree program. This collaboration not only led to the ABET accreditation but also helped meet workforce demands and expectations.
At USC Aiken, the recently installed – and now accredited – industrial process engineering degree is one of the more popular programs.
USC Aiken graduated its first Bachelor of Science degrees in industrial process engineering in May 2018.
USCA Eventing Team welcoming world-renowned eventer
The USC Aiken Eventing Team will host a seminar featuring the insights of Savannah Fulton, Nov. 23-24, at The Vista Schooling and Event Center in Aiken.
Show jumping will be highlighted Nov. 23, while cross country will be the focus on Nov. 24. The cost is $200 for collegiate riders and $250 for all others.
"Savannah Fulton has established herself as one of America's top young talents and has made a splash on the world stage of eventing," said one of the USC Aiken riders.
At an early age, Fulton started riding at her parent's Full Moon Farm in Maryland. She spent six years working for Buck Davidson. Her hard work and talent was recognized and she was awarded the Wilton Fair Grant, which allowed her to go overseas to gain a global perspective.
While abroad, she trained with Olympian Dirk Schrade and experienced "some of the most grueling events in the world."
"Having now competed in seven countries, at multiple five-star events and been around many other top riders and trainers, Savannah brings a unique and comprehensive approach to her teaching and training," said a USC Aiken eventer.
To make a reservation, email fmfeventing@gmail.com with the entrant's division information.
Learn more about financial aid at FAFSA Night
FAFSA Night is a collaboration between Aiken Technical College, USC Aiken and the S.C. Commission on Higher Education. The event will take place Tuesday, Oct. 29 at 6 p.m. in the labs/classrooms in the 700 building at Aiken Technical College.
Financial aid staff from ATC and USCA will be available to help families complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid and answer questions about paying for college. This event is free and open to the public.
Scholarship awarded to ATC nursing student
The South Carolina State Society Daughters of the American Colonists recently awarded a $750 scholarship to Aiken Technical College nursing student Carmelita Diaz Lazaro.
To qualify for the scholarship, the student must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, have a financial need and demonstrate dedication in working toward a nursing career, said Julie Hardaway with the organization.
Lazaro, of Clearwater, is in the college’s Associate of Applied Science in Nursing program. Her passion for caring for others is what motivated her to become a nurse.
“I want to be the kind of nurse that is going to help you feel better and also treat you and your family well,” she said.
Awarding the scholarship to a deserving student “brings tears to my eyes,” said Jayne Toole, also with SCSSDAC.
“I have all the admiration in the world for someone who is a nurse or wants to be a nurse,” said Toole.
“They are such a value and asset to the community,” added Hardaway.
For Lazaro, the scholarship will be helpful as she completes her education.
“It’s a big help and it came at a point when I really needed it,” she said. “It’s going to help me a lot.”