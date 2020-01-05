Shortly after the December graduation ceremony, Randy Duckett, the director of alumni relations at USC Aiken, retired after serving his alma mater for almost 40 years, according to a news release from the university.
"I have had the honor to hear about and see some of the great things our alumni are doing in our local community, the state of South Carolina and throughout the country," Duckett said. "I appreciate alumni all over the nation sharing their amazing post-graduation stories about their lives and the contributions they continue to make in their local communities, including many right here in the CSRA."
Duckett stepped on campus as a freshman 43 years ago and worked as a student, graduate assistant. For the last 37 years, he was a full-time employee of the university.
"Randy has humbly and passionately served our students, our alumni and our university in countless ways," said Mary Driscoll, USCA's vice chancellor for advancement and external affairs. "His legacy will continue through the lives he's touched."
Pacers lend Santa a hand
Faculty, staff, students and friends of USC Aiken donated hundreds of toys as part of the campus' Toys for Tots drive.
"I'm so humbled by the generosity of our campus community," said John Hutchens, who organized the effort. "We are happy to help make local kids' holidays just a bit merrier."
North Augusta student named top orator
Michael W. Newton III, an 11th-grader at North Augusta High School, was the first place winner of the Aiken Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Incorporated oratorical contest.
Newton, a son of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Newton Jr., received $750.
Evan Williams, a 12th-grade student at Aiken High School and a son of Lamar and Teresa Williams, placed second and received $500. Tavianna Ray, an 11th-grade student from Batesburg-Leesville High School and a granddaughter of Marie Gantt, placed third and received $250.
The theme was “What qualities are important in a school superintendent and a school board member? Why are the qualities that you chose important?”
St. Mary Jr. Beta Club collects food, toys for Christmas drive
Members of the St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic School National Jr. Beta Club sponsored a food drive for the St. Vincent de Paul Society during the holidays.
School families donated 489 items of food to help St. Vincent de Paul provide Christmas meals for 40 local families.
St. Mary's School parents and students also collected 100 toys for the approximately 80 children in the families receiving a Christmas meal.
USCA recognizes Outstanding Senior
During its December graduation ceremony, USC Aiken recognized Haley Dixon as its Outstanding Senior Student.
Dixon, a double-major in communication and fine arts, has a minor in anthropology and human geography.
Dixon took advantage of several experiential learning opportunities while at USC Aiken, including studying abroad in Valencia, Spain, and interning with both WJBF News Channel 6 in Augusta and the USC Aiken Sports Information Office, according to a news release from the university.
She was on the staff of “Broken Ink,” USCA's award-winning, student-led visual and literary arts magazine for four years. While at “Broken Ink,” she was editor-in-chief.
Dixon also participated in the University Theatre Players and other student organizations.
Blythewood native named Sunrise Rotary Student of the Month
Aiken's Sunrise Rotary Club named Julia Evans, a USC Aiken exercise and sports science major from Blythewood, its Student of the Month for November.
While she plans to join the U.S. Air Force next year, the USCA junior hopes to earn her master's degree and doctorate. Ultimately, she wants to own her own physical therapy practice.
In addition to her studies, Evans was the president of the USCA chapter of the NAACP for three years. She is involved in several student organizations and serves as the public relations chair for the university's housing complex.