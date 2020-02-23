Students at Leavelle McCampbell Middle School worked hard during the fall semester and Feb. 18 they got a reward: a field trip to the movies.
More than 400 students, more than half the student population, qualified as part of the school's Rocks Rubric Progress Monitoring Incentive, named after the school's mascot. To qualify, students achieved exemplary reading inventory and math inventory scores, passed classes, did not miss work or school and maintained good discipline.
The Leavelle McCampbell Alumni Association paid for the transportation, and 53 parents volunteered to chaperone.
“We're lucky that Leavelle is a community school and everyone pulls together,” Principal Dr. Tiffany Hall said.
Before the students left to see “Sonic the Hedgehog” at Riverwatch Luxury Cinemas, Robert Smith, a former football player for Clemson University who had a career in the NFL, spoke to all students about leadership, goal setting and overcoming adversity.
After being cut from the NFL with the Indianapolis Colts and the Seattle Seahawks, Smith, at 27, now owns several franchises with a publishing company in the Upstate.
Smith said he's not a motivational speaker, but he often speaks to school assemblies.
“I know how important it was for me as a kid to have people come out and talk to me and give me constant encouragement, especially coming from a small town like St. George, South Carolina, where you didn't see a lot of people go out and do big things,” Smith said before his presentation. “For me, it's my way for giving back.”
Smith said to overcome his setbacks he always has followed the advice from his best friend, his Dad: Be your best.
“Every single day, my Dad told me whether I was in the classroom, playing football, at the movies, to be the best person I could possibly be every single day,” he said.
Smith told the students “education is the most important thing in your life.
“My Dad told me you can visit the future if you listen to the people who have been there before you. That's a true statement,” he said. “All your teachers, your principal, your parents, all the things they tell you they're just trying to help you to be the best you can possibly be.”
Peace Poster winners
Kennedy Middle and Schofield Middle students received awards Feb. 18 for participating in the Lions Club International Peace Poster Contest.
At Kennedy Middle, Serenity Hamic placed first. Michele Wei was the runner-up and Breyden Anderson received an honorable mention. Victoria Christiansen teaches art at Kennedy.
At Schofield Middle, Ezra Jillian Sadsad was the first-place winner, and Kaveon Gill was the runner-up.
“We are so proud of all the hard work and hope you continue with your gift of the arts,” said Pat Friday of the Aiken Lions Club, who presented the awards.
In 1988, the Peace Poster Contest was created to give young people around the world the opportunity to creatively express their feelings for world peace and to share their visions with the world, Friday said.
Approximately 600,000 children from 75 countries participate in the contest annually. Lions clubs sponsor the contest, which is open to children ages 11-13, in local schools or organized sponsored youth groups.
Mead Hall Interact learns about integrity
The Mead Hall Interact Club recently welcomed Vice Admiral Chuck Munns as a guest speaker. Munns was was the president and CEO of Savannah River Nuclear Solutions for three years after his retirement from the navy. He spoke to the club about his experiences in both of these fields.
Munns discussed the importance of integrity as a characteristic that is a key to success. He learned during both of his careers what it means to have integrity through being patient, trustworthy and honorable.
As a Rotarian, he encouraged Mead Hall students to be people of integrity as they embody the principles of the Four-Way Test of Rotary International in everyday life. Mead Hall Interact is sponsored by Aiken Sunrise Rotary and recites the Four-Way Test at each meeting: Is it the truth? Is it fair to all concerned? Will it build goodwill and better friendships? Will it be beneficial to all concerned?