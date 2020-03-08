Mead Hall’s Middle School Lady Panthers won the 2020 Class A Basketball Championship for the Augusta-Aiken Middle School League, defeating Horse Creek Academy, 25-17.
“This team has come a long way,” Coach Trey Brown said. “These girls went from two wins a season ago to AAMSL champs. Last year I thought they learned how to compete. This year they learned how to win.”
Horse Creek led by as much as 10 points early in the third quarter before Mead Hall came storming back and cut the lead to one by the end of the third. The Lady Panthers then went on a 10-1 run in the fourth quarter to win by eight.
Catherine Abbot led all scorers with 10 points, closely followed by AnnaBelle Hilton with eight. Esther Marks had five points, and Katie Brown had two.
“It was truly a team effort,” Brown said. “We won that game with both the offensive production by Catherine and AnnaBelle and the performance on defense by Abbe Stanley, Esther and Katie.”
This year’s title marks the first AAMSL Girls Basketball Championship for Mead Hall since the 2013-14 season.
USCA Dressage Team 'reins' in competition
Members of the University of South Carolina Aiken Dressage Team competed in two shows at Averett University in Danville, Virginia, during which individual riders brought home ribbons and the team came in 4th after the first show and 2nd at the end of day two's show.
"Being a part of this team has been such a cool experience. Everyone is so supportive," said Jessica Wymbs, captain of the dressage team. "We started this team for fun, but it's been so cool to see everyone on the team being so successful."
Several institutions competed in the Averett event, including North Carolina State University, Wake Forest University, St. Andrews University and the host team.
At the end of the first show on day 1, the following USCA dressage riders place in the following divisions:
Test:
• 1st level: Virginia, sixth place
• Upper training: Keileigh McMurray, second place
• Lower training: Jessica Wymbs, sixth place
• Intro training: Katie Churchill, first place
Dressage Seat Equitation:
• 1st level: Sarah Cundith, first place
• Upper training: Bailey Hamilton, third place
• Lower training: Jessica Wymbs, second place
• Intro training: Katie Churchill, fourth place.
Overall, USC Aiken placed 4th at the end of the first show.
At the end of the second show the following USC Aiken dressage riders place in the following divisions:
Test:
• 1st level: Virginia Quarles, second place
• Upper training: Keileigh McMurray, second place
• Upper training: Bailey Hamilton, fifth place
• Lower training: Jessica Wymbs, first place
• Intro training: Katie Churchill, sixth place
Dressage Seat Equitation:
• 1st level: Sarah Cundith, first place
• Upper training: Bailey Hamilton, second place
• Lower training: Jessica Wymbs, third place
• Intro training: Katie Churchill, sixth place.
Overall, USC Aiken came in second at the end of the second show, and Wymbs was reserve high point for the day.
Seminar helps future professionals face the future
The USC Aiken School of Business Administration recently held its second Aiken Business Leadership Symposium.
The daylong event brought students and business leaders together for a series of engaging seminars and workshops. Topics included free enterprise education, healthcare, law, finance, philanthropy, diversity, retail, networking, entrepreneurship and leadership development.
"We were pleased to offer this opportunity to our students, the Aiken business community, USC Aiken alumni and other attendees from the region" said Dr. Sanela Porca, the ABLS organizer and program chairman. "We had leaders from a variety of industries sharing their insights and lessons learned with our students in a dynamic way."
Porca explains that the symposium is designed so that students, businesses and interested community members gain new insights into the world of business and the role of leadership.
"The strategic operating principle of the School of Business is 'Educating through Engagement,'" she said. "A major emphasis of the program is student career readiness, accompanied by employer networking and recruiting opportunities."
The theme of the 2020 event was “Facing the Future Together.” Next year's symposium will be Feb. 11, 2021.