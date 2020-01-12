The Hope Center School in Graniteville celebrated the graduation of its first two students in its Nursing Assistant Program in the fall.
Julie Ann Stanley and Uliscia Leeks completed the six-week program and became eligible to sit for the state certification exam.
Ruth Ness, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing education, is the instructor for the program, which is licensed by the South Carolina Commission on Higher Education.
The program requires 112 hours of study and at least 40 clinical hours in a long-term care facility.
The Hope Center School also offers certificates in culinary arts, including baking and pastry and specialty cook; paralegal principles; engineering technology; and Linux computer programming.
For more information, contact Roger Floyd at 803-640-1685 or jfloyd0463@bellsouth.net.
USCA Trial Team takes to mock courtroom
The newly formed Pacer Mock Trial Team at USC Aiken traveled to Coastal Carolina University and won its first match as prosecution, according to a news release from USCA.
Matthew Rego earned outstanding attorney, for both prosecution and defense, in the first round of the competition. David Fanchette, a witness for the defense, earned outstanding witness overall in the second round.
The team also participated in its first competitive tournament at Atlanta's John Marshall Law School, taking on Middle Tennessee State University.
While Middle Tennessee State is seven times the size of USCA, according to the release, there was less than a 10% difference between the two institutions' scores, and several Pacers earned special honors from the judges, including Wilbur Holmes, Tynetra McBride, Matthew Rego, David Fanchette and Ariel Caper.
The team will go up against the University of North Georgia next.
Team members are Chastity Abney, Ariel Capers, David Fanchette, Wilbur Holmes, Tynetra McBride, Qu'asia Oliver, Matthew Rego, Emma Robar and George Sharpe.
Dr. Matt Thornburg, political science, is the faculty advisor.
USCA professor to lead communication association
Dr. Jason Munsell, an associate professor of communication at USC Aiken, received two honors in the fall.
Munsell was elected the second vice president of the Carolinas Communication Association during its annual conference in Hilton Head and also received the association's Ray Camp Research Award for the third time.
After serving as the second vice president for a year, Munsell will become the first vice president for the association in 2020. In that role, he will lead the effort for the association's annual 2021 conference.
Munsell received the Camp award for his paper titled "Sustaining Interest in Disciplinary History: Fritz Kunkel, Elwood Murray's 'Speech Personality' and the Guilt of Speech Hygiene."
The award is given annually to a faculty-authored research paper and is decided by blind review of all papers accepted for the annual conference, according to a news release from the association.