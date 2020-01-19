During the 2019 Aiken County Public Schools' middle school football season, Schofield Middle School proved to be “Ram Tough” in posting an undefeated record of 7-0.
The team, led by Head Coach Kenneth Griffin, defeated Leavelle McCampbell Middle School 28-6 in the Aiken County Middle School Championship game at Midland Valley High School. The win marked the second time in the last four years the Rams have claimed the Aiken County title.
Members of the Aiken County School Board board recognized the team's players and coaches at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Hospital Auxiliary's gift to USCA nursing students defrays tuition costs
For decades, the Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County has awarded scholarships to USC Aiken nursing students.
In the recent past, the auxiliary has given at least five scholarships to USCA nursing students each year. In 2019, the group of volunteers at the Aiken Regional Medical Centers, or ARMC, gave an additional three scholarships, according to a news release from the university.
According to the ARMC website, volunteers in the Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County operate the gift shop and provide administrative and emotional support to hospital patients and their families.
"Proceeds fund scholarships for students who live in Aiken County and are enrolled in accredited medical education programs," according to the site.
"The generosity of the Hospital Auxiliary of Aiken County helps our students worry less about tuition costs and focus more on their education and professional development," said Dr. Thayer McGahee, dean of the USCA School of Nursing. "Members of the auxiliary not only share their resources with our students, but patients at the hospital also benefit from the time these special volunteers invest taking care of them and their families."
WORC Scholarships help develop regional workforce
Recently, 26 USC Aiken students received Workforce Opportunities in Regional Careers, also known as WORC, scholarships.
The Department of Energy funds the WORC scholarships, which are offered through the Savannah River Site Community Reuse Organization. The program was established to strengthen the local workforce pool needed to support the DOE Environmental Management and National Nuclear Security Administration missions.
In addition to student scholarships, the WORC program sponsors USCA undergraduate research and its annual Summer Scholars Institute.
"The WORC scholarships continue to support future STEM professionals. This year's recipients are a group of outstanding future scientists and engineers," said Dr. Chad Leverette, interim dean of the USC Aiken College of Sciences and Engineering.
Students who received WORC scholarships are as follows: Joseph Taylor, Jeffrey Lipford, Samuel Boyd, Alyssah Ridley, Wei Zheng, Drake Jones, Sarah Shealy, Laura Stabler-Tindal, Paul Brison, Ana Hebert, Pressley Wilson, Jeffrey Pires, Thomas Burgess, Hillary Polander, Mary Ball, Colette Sullivan, Gabrielle Connor, Mallorie Prandy, Melanie Howe, Cameron Bedenbaugh, Savannah Lawson, Daniel Nwachukwu, Calvin Smith, Caroline Dempsey, Bradley Jones and Daniel Willoner.
Recipients are majoring in environmental remediation and restoration, chemistry, industrial process engineering, applied mathematics and applied computer science. Each student received up to $3,000 to help defray their tuition costs.
Newest educators celebrated
The USC Aiken School of Education celebrated December graduates during its annual Intern Celebration, held just days before commencement.
Graduates, their families and friends, School of Education faculty and cooperating teachers and mentors gathered to congratulate the budding teachers.
Students also received their education pins
"This is a culminating event, which gives us a chance to recognize the accomplishments of these teacher cadets and send them out to their own classrooms with confidence," said Dr. Judy Beck, dean of the USC Aiken School of Education.
December 2019 School of Education graduates are as follows: Hannah Barker, Sherrie Drafts, Larry Green, Jordan Horton, Bryan Hurt, Ashleigh Ivey, Ashley Leopard, Kayla Marshall, Makela McAlpin, Katlyn Vinson, Seth McKinney, Amanda O'Quinn, Benjamin Padgett, Ariel Pearson, Laken Pritchard, Sydney Renfroe, Allyson Roysdon, Raynee Spires, Nicole Stefanski, Destinee Ravin Taylor and Victoria Thomas.