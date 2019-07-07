The Aiken Chapter of the American Association of University Women presented a $1,000 check to USC Aiken to support a nursing scholarship. The donation was made possible through the proceeds from the annual AAUW Book Fair.
The book fair is a key event for the organization, the community and the university. It requires the use of a large space – at least 20,000 square feet – for approximately two months as volunteers gather, sort and organize hundreds of donated books, CDs and other materials, according to a news release from USCA.
In addition to the most recent nursing scholarship, AAUW makes two other scholarships available to Pacers every year: an endowed scholarship and a Chancellor's Scholarship.
Hannah Avent receives DAR citizenship award
The Esther Marion Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented the Good Citizens Award to Hannah Elizabeth Avent, the valedictorian of Town Creek Christian Academy, at the school's graduation on June 7.
Jayne Toole, the chapter treasurer and librarian, presented the pin, certificate and check.
Avent exhibits the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, according to a news releae. She plans to attend Trident Technical College.
Silver Bluff students receive music scholarships
Three students from Silver Bluff High School signed letters of intent to participate in instrumental ensembles at Southern Wesleyan University, a National Association of Schools of Music accredited institution in Central, South Carolina.
Scott Gilbert, Alan Gilbert and Leonard Hughes will be receiving music departmental scholarships and will pursue their BA in music at Southern Wesleyan, according to a news release.
The music scholarship is renewable and open to students who are active in their school’s music programs and Southern Wesleyan students involved in each of the university’s three performing groups.
USCA chemistry professor coaches olympians
One USC Aiken chemistry professor has prepped area high school students for the American Chemical Society's annual Chemistry Olympiad for almost three decades.
For the 27th consecutive year, Dr. Monty Fetterolf, USC Aiken chemistry professor, led the Chemistry Olympiad for the entire CSRA region, according to a news release from USCA.
"This program encourages science and chemistry among the best and brightest in our local school systems," said Dr. Chad Leverette, the interim dean of the College of Sciences and Engineering.
In a given year, more than 450 students enrolled in high school chemistry classes are screened through a preliminary exam. After that, the top 10 are invited to USC Aiken to take the national Olympiad exam.
This year, seven area high schools, both public and private, participated, including Aiken High, South Aiken High, Aquinas High, Augusta Prep High, Davidson Fine Arts High, Lakeside High and Grovetown High.