Students at East Aiken School of the Arts recently celebrated all they've learned during the fall semester and the beginning of Christmas break during a holiday program for family, friends and the community.
Students in the after-school arts programs showcased their talent, and third-graders performed “Flakes!,” a musical, during the annual Winter ArtsFest on Dec. 17 at Millbrook Baptist Church.
East Aiken's after-school arts programs include violin, ballet, hip hop, jazz, creative writing and drumming. Community artists come to the school weekly to provide instruction to small groups of students after school.
“Flakes!” told the tale of snowflakes in winter set to music.