Dr. Gary Senn remembers sitting around a little black-and-white TV and watching astronaut Neil Armstrong make “one small step for man” and one “giant leap for mankind” when he first stepped on the moon on July 20, 1969.
That historic event laid the groundwork for Senn's interest in science.
Today, as the director of USC Aiken's Ruth Patrick Science Education Center, Senn hopes the the 50th anniversary of the first manned lunar landing will inspire a new generation.
“I was less than 10 years old and at my parents' house, but watching the moon landing was just amazing. I was enthralled,” Senn said. “I would say a whole generation of people were inspired by the space race and the landing on the moon to go into science.”
The center's DuPont Planetarium will celebrate the anniversary of the moon landing a half century ago with three showings of “To the Moon and Beyond” at 7 p.m., 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday . Weather permitting, the observatory will be open after the showings, and volunteers will be outside with telescopes and to answer questions.
“'To the Moon and Beyond' is one we had with our old planetarium system. But we're updated it with new visuals, and it takes advantage of the full dome,” Senn said.
The first part of the film will feature America's space race with Russia in the 1960s to be the first country to get to the moon and all the moon landings after the first. The second part will look at what the United States is doing now to get back to the moon and future plans to travel beyond the moon to Mars.
“Our goal here is to take the same thing that inspired people back then, including me, and try to inspire young people now,” Senn said. “We do that through history, talking about things that did happen and things that will happen to get us back to the moon and to other places like Mars.
When President John Kennedy made the challenge for America to be the first country to send men to the moon and return them to Earth safely before the end of the 1960s, the technology had not been developed to accomplish the mission, Senn said.
“The technology that went into meeting that challenge was really significant. The computers systems that they had then are nothing compared to what we have now,” he said. “Just building the computers – the hardware, the software – and trying to make them small enough to be efficient and effective on a craft that you're launching into space was a challenge.
“All of the technology development that was done in the 1960s because of the space race with Russia to be the first to the moon - because of the desire to land on the moon - advanced us significantly technologically in all areas.”
While the 50th anniversary of the first lunar landing is a special occasion and a day to celebrate, some people believe it wouldn't be asking for the moon to have an annual commemoration of the event, Senn said.
“There are a number of people in the planetarium field and astronomers around the nation and beyond who think that the 50th anniversary of the moon landing is pretty significant, and they have attempted for years to have an official holiday annually on July 20 called Moon Day. Not that you'd have to have the day off, but it wold be a special day on the calendar. That would be a fun thing.”
In addition to the three showings Saturday, the planetarium will show “To the Moon and Beyond” at 7 p.m. July 27. For more information, visit rpsec.usca.edu/planetarium/.