Dr. Shawn Foster, chief officer of operation and student services for the Aiken County School District, has been named the new superintendent of Orangeburg County schools.
The Orangeburg County School District Board of Trustees announced Tuesday that Foster had been selected as the district's new superintendent and will start the job July 1.
"I am incredibly honored to have been selected as Superintendent of Orangeburg County School District," Foster said in an email. "As I look back over my last five years here in Aiken County, I am just grateful. It has been nothing short of a blessing to have worked alongside such a dedicated team and community to bring about positive and meaningful improvements to public school education in this county. I look forward to celebrating the continued success of Aiken County Public Schools and know that as one team, there is absolutely nothing that can’t be accomplished."
In a statement from the Orangeburg County School District, Board Chairperson Peggy James-Tyler said Foster's "strong experience" in education leadership made him the best fit for the position.
“Our board was very pleased with Dr. Foster’s educational background and experiences,” said James-Tyler in a news release from the district. “We believe he best fits qualities outlined in our community and staff written leadership profile. Dr. Foster also has strong experience in areas that will serve our district well now and in the future."
Aiken County Schools Superintendent King Laurence praised Foster's "extensive" leadership and track record in Aiken County Public Schools in a recent statement.
"From his commitment to premier learning environments for all students and operational oversight of facility improvements, which have consistently been spectacular, as well as on time and under budget, to his seemingly innate ability to unify employees, students and community members in collaborative efforts that have enhanced nearly every aspect of our district, it goes without saying that we are tremendously grateful that Dr. Foster chose Aiken County as a place to further his educational career," Laurence said.
"Orangeburg has selected an extraordinary leader to guide them through a critical transition in consolidating their community's public school districts," he continued.
Foster, who has worked for the Aiken County School District since 2015, was one of two finalists for the position.