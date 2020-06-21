Discipline in schools will be one of the key topics discussed at the upcoming Aiken County School Board meeting this week.
While the second school board meeting in June is often canceled due to a light caseload, this year board members voted to have the meeting, in part to discuss the issue of discipline in schools.
Discipline "brainstorming notes" is on the board's agenda under special orders of business, according to agenda documents.
The district recently created a three-tiered behavioral intervention program called XSEL in an effort to address behavior issues for children in schools. That program is expected to be implemented this year.
Upcoming goals for the board will also be discussed at the meeting.
An update from the Back to School Task Force, which was created to implement AccelerateED coronavirus guidelines for the Aiken County Public School District, is expected to be given during the superintendent's update. The task force has previously met to discuss some of the challenges schools will be facing due to COVID-19 in the fall, though AccelerateED's final guidelines will not be presented to the public until Monday, June 22, the day before the board meeting is scheduled to take place.
Fuel Up to Play 60 grants for nutrition and physical activity have been awarded to six local schools. The details of these grants, which total between $3,000–$4,000 per school, will be presented during the board meeting.
The Aiken County School Board will meet at the district's office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m.
The meeting will also be livestreamed on the district's website.