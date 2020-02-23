Discipline will be on the Aiken County Board of Education's agenda Tuesday at its regular meeting.
Members of the Aiken County School Board will consider the job description for the director of a proposed new behavior intervention program for elementary school students at its regular meeting Tuesday.
The board also will have a discipline discussion. Discipline is one of the goals the board chose to address during a work session in January.
The board will meet at 7 p.m. in the Aiken County Public Schools district office at 1000 Brookhaven Drive.
Dr. Shawn Foster, the district's chief officer for Operations and Student Services, and several school principals and other district personnel outlined the program at the board's meeting Feb. 11, but the members asked for more information before making a decision. The board also wanted more time to consider the program's proposed location, D Wing at the Pinecrest Center for Innovative Learning in Aiken.
The mission of the program, for students in 5K through fifth grade, would be to provide therapeutic intervention for elementary-level students to address the physical, social, emotional and cognitive needs to empower them to be ready to learn and equip families with supports necessary for overall educational success, according to the committee's presentation.
The program's goal would be for students to return to their traditional school settings with the skills and self-awareness to exhibit desired behaviors and become engaged in the learning process.
The estimated cost of the program would be $723,303, including salaries for a director; secretary; counselor; three teachers; and technicians, a position similar to aides.
The school district had recommended the board approve creating and funding the program for the 2020-21 school year and authorizing the administration to hire a program director in the last quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
Under special orders of business, the board will recognize outstanding students as follows:
• Middle school athletic championships.
• Kennedy Middle School volleyball team.
• Kennedy Middle School girls basketball team.
• Special Olympics silver medalist – tennis.
• 2020 MLK Day poster/essay contest winners.
South Aiken High School will be the school spotlight.