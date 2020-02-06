Deputies are seeking assistance in identifying three males that burglarized a home in Aiken County.
On Jan. 27, deputies responded around 6:30 a.m. to 407 Chime Bell Church Road for a report of a residential burglary, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office news release.
The homeowner spotted the three white males driving away from his home in an SUV after he arrived.
The homeowner provided video to investigators from his surveillance system showing the burglary suspects entering the residence and later fleeing in their vehicle, the release states.
The suspects stole several power tools and construction materials as well as caused damage to the home.
Anyone with information related to this case or the identity of any suspects is asked to call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.
Anonymous information can be provided through Midlands CrimeStoppers.
A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any crime.
Phone tip: 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).
Web tip: www.midlanscrimestoppers.com and click "Submit a Tip."
Mobile tip: Download the new P3 Tips app on your Apple or Android Device.
Mobile app: Download Aiken County Sheriff’s Office App on your Apple or Android Device.