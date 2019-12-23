Santa Claus is coming tonight, and children in Aiken are ready.
Last week, kindergarten and first grade students at East Aiken School of the Arts shared their lists of what they hope to find under the tree on Christmas morning.
LOL dolls, iPhones, hoverboards, puppies and kittens are among their wishes. Oh, and a million dollars.
Here's hoping their and all your Christmas wishes come true.
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll, LOL house and Confetti Pop. I want money to give to people that are homeless. I've been a good girl. I love you. I would like this because I try my best.
Love, Jade
Dear Santa,
I try to be good. Thank you for my snowman a lot. I want my family to celebrate Christmas. I want to have a good time with them and open presents. I want to watch Christmas movies with them. I will always love my family so much. I hope you have a good time, Santa.
Love, Elijah
Dear Santa,
I want two LOL dolls and one Barbie doll. I want a monster high set and one more thing is socks because I have been a good girl this year. I help people clean and massage people's backs. Another thing is I don't litter.
Love, Jylarie
Dear Santa,
I love you so much. I want a million dollars for Christmas. I love you, Santa! I should get these because I love you!
Love, Carson
Dear Santa,
I just want to let you know that I have been doing my chores when I get home. I am going to be leaving you some Oreo cookies and milk. I want an iPhone, a scooter, a hoverboard and a computer.
Love, Bryson
Dear Santa,
For Christmas, my favorite toys are a bike, a yellow and pink baby doll and a pink LOL house. For Christmas, can you give me it if I am good at school? Santa, I love you.
Love, Honesty
Dear Santa,
I want a hoverboard and, for my sister, a Peppa toy. I want a Jojo toy. I like Santa. How are the elves doing? I've been good.
Love, Lori
Dear Santa,
I want three things for Christmas. The first thing I want is a Guinea pig for Christmas. The second thing I want for Christmas is a telescope. The third thing for Christmas is my family to have a good Christmas because I've been good to my parents.
Love, Paisleigh
Dear Santa,
Thank you for my elf. I am glad you are getting ready to takeoff. I want a go cart and an Elf on the Shelf. Thanks you!
Love, Bentley
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a vet toy and a scooter. I also want a pretty dress and a Barbie set and a camper van. Have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Peyton
Dear Santa,
I want an LOL and a MP3 player. I love you, Santa! Merry Christmas!
Love, Chloe
Dear Santa,
Hey! How are you? We know your elf. How is your day? Can I have an elf? Merry Christmas!
Love, Jaida
Dear Santa,
What's up? I would like an iPhone and go cart. I would like a dirt bike so I can do flips. See you soon.
Love, Kyle
Dear Santa,
How is it going? These are some things I would like: a Nintendo Switch, a bike, a new monster truck and a motorcycle toy. Thank you and have a Merry Christmas!
Love, Carmelo
Dear Santa,
Hey! I want a a shark bucket and two race cars. I have enough toys already. So this is all I want. Merry Christmas!
Love, Braylen
Dear Santa,
I want a kitten and a puppy. I would also like a baby light fairy, and I would also like a Grinch Who Stole Christmas movie, soft animals and a Frozen 2 costume. Have a great Christmas.
Love, Francis
Dear Santa,
Hey, I want a basketball. Thank you.
Love, Branson
Dear Santa,
I have been very good this year. I want a toy doll and a toy elf. I also want a toy snowman and a book. I would like a toy mermaid. I want some crayons. Merry Christmas!
Love, Odyssey
Dear Santa,
How are you? I want a hamster and an iPhone. I also want an Xbox 360 and a dirt bike and a regular bike. I would also like more Pokemon cards and a toy wolf. Thanks for everything.
Love, Easton
Dear Santa,
Thank you for the presents you gave me. For Christmas I want a hooverboard [sic] and an iPhone. I also want a cat.
Love, Autumn
Dear Santa,
Please give me the best present on Christmas. I want a dinosaur jump rope. I hope you like the list I made you.
Love, Charly
Dear Santa,
Thank you for coming to our school to take pictures with us. I want for Christmas a puppy. I want an ice cream maker.
Love, Camira
Dear Santa,
I've got presents under my tree since I'm being good. I want a tablet for Christmas so I can play fun games. I like Santa!
Love, Jalaya
Dear Santa,
I want a Spiderman costume.
Love, Carseyon
Dear Santa,
I want a Toy Story 2 for Christmas. Be safe.
Love, Wyatt
Dear Santa,
I want a dog party. Be safe for Christmas.
Love, Ellie
Dear Santa,
I want a LOL doll. Fly safe.
Love, Jamiya
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo doll. Be safe with the reindeer.
Love, Carsyn
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo doll and a Nintendo Switch for Christmas. Be safe.
Love, Rosie
Dear Santa,
I want a Barbie doll. Be safe with your reindeer.
Love, Audrey
Dear Santa,
I want a Star Wars set for Christmas. Be safe on your reindeer.
Love Austin
Dear Santa,
I want a JoJo pillow and a LOL for Christmas. Be safe with the cookies.
Love, Katelyn
Dear Santa,
I want a god fesh [gold fish?] [sic] for Christmas. Be safe flying.
Love, Alt
Dear Santa,
I want a Santa hat and a toy elf for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Love, Brazilian
Dear Santa,
I want a Mr. Bucket game and a Nintendo Switch Light for Christmas. I've been good this year.
Love, Emery
Dear Santa,
I would like an LOL surprise. I like your reindeer. I have been a good girl this year.
Love, Brenleigh
Dear Santa,
I want a coloring book for Christmas. Can I have a slime kit and a LOL surprise doll?
Love, Ruhi
Dear Santa,
I want an Avengers Hot Wheels for Christmas. I have been a very, very good boy.
Love, James
Dear Santa,
I have been a good boy! I would like a Look-up Tower for Christmas.
Love, Jumarri
Dear Santa,
I love you. I want an electric Barbie house for Christmas. I have been good all year.
Love, Donna Jean
Dear Santa,
I want a dirt bike and a helmet for Christmas. I have been a good boy.
Love, Thaddeus
Dear Santa,
I have been good all year. I want ice skates for Christmas. I like the bells on your sleigh.
Love, Daghy
Dear Santa,
I came to see you when I was a baby. I want a LOL surprise for Christmas. I would like to come to the North Pole.
Love, Khloe
Dear Santa,
I would like a life size Ariel doll for Christmas. My mom wants a massage chair from you. I have been a good girl.
Love, Anna