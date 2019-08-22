GRANITEVILLE — Aiken Technical College unveiled a blessing box Wednesday during a ribbon-cutting and dedication ceremony.
The box, located outside on the east side the college’s Student Activities Center, is stocked with nonperishable food items, such as canned foods, powdered drinks and baby food, as well as toiletry items, including toilet paper, diapers, toothpaste and shaving supplies.
Every student has a story, according to a news release from Aiken Tech, and for some, those stories include unique challenges.
Aiken Tech administrators recognized that sometimes one of those challenges for students is being able to provide basic needs, especially food, for themselves and their families.
With those challenges in mind, Mary Commons, the director of the ATC Foundation, led the initiative to bring a blessing box to the campus community.
“There are students on campus who don't know where their next meal is going to come from or how they are going to feed their children. Our faculty and staff really get to know our students, and students will confide in them that they are in a difficult situation and need help with food, personal care items and help with their children,” Commons said. “It is our goal to help any student who may be in need. No one should have to go hungry or worry about feeding their families in this community.”
Commons contacted Jane Page Thompson who, along with Melanie Carver Inabinet, started the Blessing Box program in Aiken County. Thompson then connected Commons with the U.S. Marine Raiders from the Marine Raider Training Camp in Camp Lejeune, North Carolina.
“The Marine Raiders were using ATC’s campus for training and wanted to give back to the college. It was perfect timing and everything worked out after a few calls and emails,” Commons said.
Initial funding for the blessing box came from the Foundation, the Rotary Club of Aiken and the Marine Raiders.
Staff Sgt. Tom Canzano with the Marine Raiders said he met ATC President Dr. Forest Mahan at the Rotary Club of Aiken, and he and his organization share the club's commitment to service.
“Their saying is 'service above self,' and that's something we're keen to as well,” Canzano said. “We aligned in that sense and wanted to make this happen.”
For people who want to help others but don't know how, donating to a blessing box is “really easy,” Thompson said.
“Add a few extra cans and nonperishables to your shopping list and drop it off at one of the boxes,” she said.
In Aiken County, 24 blessing boxes are in parks and at schools and churches, with 13 boxes in surrounding counties, including Georgia.
A new blessing box at the Clyburn Center in Aiken also was dedicated Wednesday, and boxes are coming to Jackson and Windsor, Thompson said.
Through a partnership with faculty and students at the Aiken County Career Center, who build the blessing boxes, 10 to 12 more boxes should be up by the end of the school year, she said.
“Just remember: take what you need, leave what you can. And they are for everyone,” Thompson said.
Other key community partners for the Blessing Box initiative include the Aiken County Career and Technology Center, Foundation of Life men’s group and Habitat for Humanity.
The Foundation has created a fund specifically for the ATC blessing box. Monetary donations can be made to the ATC Foundation, P.O. Drawer 696, Aiken, SC, 29802. Contributors should designate “Blessing Box” in the memo section on a check. Monetary donations also can be made online at www.atc.edu/foundation.
Donations of nonperishable foods and toiletries also are being accepted. Items should be delivered to the ATC Foundation’s office in the Ashley J. Little Administration Building (100 Building), Room 112.
“I feel we all need to give back for the good fortune that we have been blessed with,” Commons said. “Even small donations can make a difference in someone's life.”
For more information, call the ATC Foundation at 803-508-7413.